Meet The Young and Inspiring Businessman: Yash Gupta

Balancing everything together is hard. Being a student, it becomes more difficult to balance studies and business. But it’s good if there is someone whom we can look upon and gain some inspiration. Here we have a true inspiration. The young and the dynamic man Mr. Yash Gupta. He is pursuing his BBA from Amity University, Noida.

Currently pursuing a BBA degree from Amity University, Noida, Yash Gupta has taken the digital world by a storm at such a small age. With his exceptional business and management skills, he has proved that age is just a number. His father and role model, Rajeev Gupta owns a BSE listed Fortune 500 Indian Company. He has looked up to his father from childhood. Rajeev has inspired his son’s business dream and has been instrumental in the evolution of his career. Yash claims to have acquired his administrative skills from his father. He has learned the nitty-gritty of business from Rajeev and has always got valuable advice from his experienced father.

Yash has set a great example for younger generations on how to manage student life and business endeavors together. Even though he does not hold any significant position in his father’s company, Yash advises him on business issues. He has emerged as a decisive factor in the success of the company. His father’s firm specializes in the sector of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Yash manages most of the business aspects of the company. He considers this a great learning experience.

Being active on social media platforms like Instagram has been quite beneficial for him. He has emerged into a widely recognised face in the social universe. He is now referred to as the youngest Indian influencer. Yash Gupta keeps his followers updated about his whereabouts by uploading frequent photographs and updates. Yash Gupta is seen trending in the digital universe . It would be safe to call him a youth icon today. Many students of his age group idolise him. Balancing studies with your passion can be challenging. With positive focus and hard work, everything can be made possible. The right time management skills and the urge to succeed can take you far.

Back at Amity, Yash actively takes part in college events. He organizes several fests and other functions. Administrative skills help him in every sphere. Yash strongly believes that starting early is very crucial in the process of becoming a successful businessman. He opines that the struggle is real. However, it is important to surpass the struggle phase to achieve something great. He does not overlook college activities. Instead, he utilizes them as platforms to showcase his skills.

Yash is also credited with organizing a workshop at the International Conference on Agriculture and Food Science. He abides by the mantra of working like dogs and partying like kings. Putting in constant efforts is a necessity for success. The celebration will come afterward. More the hard work, grander the celebration. The youth of the country have a lot to learn from him. Yash is very passionate about his dreams and works hard to convert them to reality. He has quite an inspiring personality and an influential aura. The tag of the most successful Indian influencer who is also the youngest of the pack suits him well. He impersonates the slogan of ‘Hard work breeds success’ perfectly.