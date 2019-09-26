Learn correct assignment writing steps

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Assignments are a living nightmare to many students especially those that school part-time and those that are taking online classes. These categories of students are always pushed to time limits, complex questions, multifaceted institutional guidelines and strict requirements that they should adhere to.

Useful assignment writing tips:

You have to pay full attention to classwork because seriousness adds to the grade you get at the end of it all. The most encouraging thing is that you are capable of doing anything. For this reason, do the following:

Use time management skills – meaning you should avoid phones, eating while you work, gaming or even following social media stories.

– meaning you should avoid phones, eating while you work, gaming or even following social media stories. Analyze the question -Before you dive in, start with analyzing the question to understand what your supervisor wants from you.

-Before you dive in, start with analyzing the question to understand what your supervisor wants from you. How are the marks awarded -It also pays to know how the lecturer will mark your work and how the marks will be awarded.

-It also pays to know how the lecturer will mark your work and how the marks will be awarded. It’s time to look for information -after you know what your lecturer wants from you and understanding the question, do enough research to get the information needed.

-after you know what your lecturer wants from you and understanding the question, do enough research to get the information needed. Draft an outline-This will give you some insights on how to structure your outline in a logical way. You can just write a rough outline and stick to it.

Writing steps

With all the above information in your head, we should move on to another thing. To make your assignment detailed and organized well, follow the below steps.

Introduction-This is the first paragraph of your assignment. This is actually what gives the examiner insights of what he/she will get inside the work. Try as much as possible to show your examiner that you really understand the question by offering deep information about your understanding of the same. The main Body-This is where all your answers will be clearly explained. This is actually where all the marks will come from. For this reason, make sure you have clearly answered the question at hand. Furthermore, there’s no limit to how many paragraphs you should write here. Though, I recommend making it as clear as possible and not just including unnecessary words. Conclusion-Here you will be needed to conclude all the points from your previous parts. Just bear in mind that there are no new points or ideas that are supposed to be introduced here. Just highlight areas that need further research.

Post writing

The paper is not yet ready for submission. What follows here is to look through the entire paper correcting spelling and grammatical errors. Also, check to make sure you have answered the question at hand and the answers are clear.

Now double-check the citations-If you have used any citations make sure you have double-checked them for clarity. Check whether you have cited them appropriately according to the MLA, APA or Harvard Procedures.