Michelle Morgan Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

Michelle Morgan is most famous as an actress. However, she is also a producer and director. The talented lady is popular for her fantastic acting skills, which she showed in a series Heartland where she had the role of Louise Lou Fleming. Also, you could see Michelle in the film Diary of the Dead.

Early Life

Michelle Morgan was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on 16 July 1981. While she was young, Michelle was moving a lot from Vancouver to Toronto. The actress grew up with five siblings, and her family is Canadian-Chilean. However, she never revealed the names or professions of her parents.

When she was in the tenth grade, she developed a love for acting. At that time, her teacher helped her to enroll to Improve Team, and later on, she performed with them. Michelle graduated from the University of Toronto, where she got a degree in Theatre and Classical Literature.

Career

At the beginning of her acting career, she was a part of various comedies shows. Also, she collaborated with Nathan Fielder and Chris Locke, which are famous comedians.

In 1991 she got her first role in the film Road Rage where she played as a Rebecca. Later on, she was not very successful in her career until she played in the series Die Patriarchin. In this project, she got a part of OnyangosTochter. In 2006 Rebecca participated in the documentary Final 24. After she played in the series Across The River To Motor City, she started to get significant roles. Morgan was a part of the movie Diary of the Dead and Fire Serpent.

However, the most significant role until now is in the series Heartland. Interestingly, this show is currently in the 12th season, and Michelle got a lot of fame thanks to it.

Michelle was a part of a lot of films such as Confessions of A Porn Addict, Package Deal, Supernatural, While You Were Dating, A Very Country Christmas, Deep Space, Sugar Dady, Dominant Gene and a lot more.

Besides, she was a part of the series like The L World, Stargate Atlantis, Bunny Hug, and a lot more.

Michelle Morgan’s Personal Life

Michelle Morgan has a successful love life as she is married to Derek Tisdelle from 2012. Also, Morgan and Derek have two kids together, a boy Noah Santiago and a girl Mara Carmen. The happy family lives in Canada in their villa.

Besides, she is a good actress, Michelle also does charity work, and she fights against domestic abuse.

Net Worth

Michelle Morgan accumulated her wealth from her acting career. She got a lot of essential roles, which brought her a significant amount of money. As of 2019, Michelle Morgan has an estimated net worth of over $2 million.