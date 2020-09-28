Is Microgaming the Top Casino Software Provider of 2020?

Microgaming Software System Ltd, or simply Microgaming, is one of the most recognisable and trusted software providers in the gaming sector. For close to three decades, the provider has been designing innovative gaming products for both online and land-based casinos. It was the first company to develop online casino games, so it would be fair to recognise them as the pioneers of the iGaming sector.

Microgaming ensures all its games are licensed and this makes customers trust them more. Its reputation is quite remarkable, a factor that has seen the company remains a leading developer in the industry. Players want developers who release fascinating games and observe fairness. Microgaming hasn’t failed in this for the years that it has been in operation.

The provider offers diverse games that suit players tastes and preferences. They release games that cover the diverse expectations of their audience without forsaking quality. It also aims at producing games with awesome themes and features that make iGamers satisfied. From this, you can tell that this is a company that has mastered the art of delivering quality services. Let’s take a look at the aspects that have made it the leading software provider in 2020.

The Company

Microgaming was founded in 1994 at a time when iGaming sites weren’t a thing yet. The company has since been at the leading edge of the gaming industry by embracing new technologies and spearheading innovation. A proof of this is their release of Virtual Reality games in 2015 where they made use of the famous VR headsets.

The company has its headquarters in Isle of Man in an ultramodern building that mirrors its commitment to providing world-class games to leading casino operators. In addition to offering casino games to hundreds of casinos, it also runs an established poker network the MPN.

Top Game Titles

Microgaming has a diversified portfolio that has not only made them the most sought-after provider by casinos but also by players across the globe. When you land into a casino powered by Microgaming, you’ll realise that the assortment is its strongest aspect. Among numerous world-class games designed by Microgaming, you can find table games, video slots, arcade games, video poker and a variety of scratch cards.

All the games deliver an exciting experience with fantastic bonuses like free spins and much more. The products are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party gaming platforms, making it possible to provide an extensive portfolio from a single integration point. This way, gamers can easily access the games they want in their preferred Microgaming casinos. This aspect has seen Microgaming command a huge following, making it one of the best in 2020.

Some of the best games ever created by Microgaming are Jurassic Park, Immortal Romance, Break Da Bank Again, Lucky Leprechaun, Game of Thrones, Immortal Romance, and Wheel of Wishes.

For players who love the thrill of big wins, some of the top to try their luck at are Mega Moolah, Major Millions, WowPot and King Cashalot. With Microgaming regularly leasing new titles, players never miss multiple titles to give a try.

Coming of Age

Since the release of the first game, Microgaming has continued to provide spectacular games for the iGaming sector. They have designed over 1200 games over time, and that comprises many titles that feature pooled jackpots. Commonly referred to as progressive jackpots, the games allow many licenses to come together and pool their jackpots into one, increasing the amount to be won immensely.

In fact, one of the popular progressive jackpot Mega Moolah has rewarded people over five million Euros on a number of occasions. The slot continues to be the most played progressive jackpot on the industry today. In 2005, Microgaming took their branding a notch higher with the creation of a co-branded slot, Tomb Raider. This slot game contained cutting edge graphics from the renowned comic movie and book.

In2008, Microgaming reached several milestones. They, for instance, were the first to launch a video slot with one hundred ways to win. They set a record soon after when their progressive jackpot was won at over ten million pounds. Another notable milestone in their growth is the release of the My Slot feature that allows gamers to upload their graphics into the company’s software. With this, players can personalise their favourite games however they want.

Award-winning Games Provider

The fact that Microgaming’s gaming products have won many awards over the years is enough proof that this software provider is an industry leader. This year, they were crowned as the Platform of the Year during the EGR B2B Virtual Awards. It was lauded for its customer-centric and forward-thinking management team and a robust well-established gaming platform.

Microgaming was also given the award of Great Place to Work during the 2020’s International Gaming Awards. In recent years, it has won other prestigious awards such as 2018’s Slots Platform of the Year and 2019’s Innovation in Slot Provision. This recognition says a lot about Microgaming’s dedication to delivering the best to its clients.

No Rest for Microgaming

While Microgaming has achieved great milestones since it was established, it would be understandable if it took time off from its ever-innovative standpoint. However, the software provider presents no signs of slowing down. They understand players’ gaming needs and expectations are changing as technology advances, and thus need to keep up with the shifting demands.

Meeting their customers’ expectations, has, by far, made Microgaming one of the leading software provider for online casinos across the globe. Given everything they have provided for online and land-based casino operators and players since it was launched, it goes without saying that Microgaming’s experience and dedication to delivering casino software is unmatched. Step into their world for an experience of what they deliver!