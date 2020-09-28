5 Major Benefits of Online Booking Systems

Almost ninety percent of all businesses nowadays are operating on the internet, it’s just something that you have to do if you are willing to keep up with the rest of the competition. 2020 is the year of technology, and every other year will be basically the same. The internet and online services are just becoming more and more important, it’s how things are in our modern society.

People no longer want to visit a hotel in order to book their stay. Instead, they want to have everything ready and on-check for when they arrive. Besides, with the latest covid-19 events, it’s in everybody’s favor that as many services are taken online. If you run a business that requires some sort of booking, we definitely encourage you to develop an online booking system for it. Don’t know how or where to start? This article will help you.

Today we’re talking about the importance of such booking systems, and how they can benefit your business. Doing this shows professionalism, makes it easier for your customers, and earns you some sweet reputation. All of it for a fair price for something so functional. An opportunity you shouldn’t miss as a business-owner looking to expand in the long-term. Let’s take a look.

1. Day and night support for customers

One of the main advantages of online booking systems is 24/7 support. Instead of having a person on the job for an eight-hour shift, or even worse, more people so that you cover all 24 hours of the day, you can do everything through a sophisticated computer system.

Let’s say that you have a small hotel, and you hire someone to be responsible for the bookings. That person can only work eight hours or even ten at maximum in a day. The rest of the hours you are basically losing customers, because whenever they call, there won’t be anyone there to book their stay. But, with an online booking system, they can do this at any time of the day, even in the middle of the night if they need something urgently. That’s quite an amazing opportunity that you can provide to your customers, and they will highly appreciate it.

2. Analytics are key to success

One way to get valuable data about the interests and preferences of your customers is by using an online booking system. We’re all quite familiar with the fact that analytics are very, very important for the growth of your business. People nowadays try to get such valuable data in many different ways, some a bit more “black hat” than others, but you can use a completely legitimate and trustworthy way to do it, such as by using an online booking system for example.

For those of you who might be confused at the moment and you aren’t really sure what we’re talking about, let us explain. Usually, when a customer is making a reservation, you get their information about age, gender and their interest regarding your services or products that you have to offer. By using this information you can easily understand which age groups prefer a certain product or a service, and then use that as an advantage in marketing, as well as improving and scaling your business. Scheduling and booking software is a great way to get access to important data regarding customer’s interest. Bookup is a website where you can find out more about this particular subject.

3. Booking will be hassle-free forever

If you are the person working behind the desk and your job is to be responsible for all the bookings, you know how much of a hassle it can be. But, by implementing an online booking system, that won’t be the case anymore. Customers can now take as much time as they want to re-consider their choice, without you having to be on the phone with them, wasting time for no reason. Also, they can always re-book if they change their mind, once again without bothering a person unnecessarily.

Most importantly, your customers won’t be force to use a different service for what they need because you are unable to take their call at a certain time when nobody is at work. If some of the largest hotels in the world for example were unable to take bookings in the middle of the night, well, let’s just say that they wouldn’t be the largest hotels in the world, simply said. Not only that you’re attracting new customers by this ease-of-access method, but you’re also not losing any due to the awkwardness of having to book only in a certain time period.

4. No-Shows number will drastically drop

If you are in this business for some time now, you’ve probably noticed that some people book a visit or a session, depending on what you do, and then they end up not showing at all when their time comes. Those who reserve rooms or massage sessions or anything else through the internet are usually people who are committed to showing up on time. But, even if they don’t, your automated system will free up that spot for another customer, without you having to worry about it. On top of this, you can also implement a feature that reminds your customers and they have to confirm whether they’ll make it or not. If they don’t confirm, the spot will free up, meaning that your constant flow of customers will never be compromised by no-shows.

5. Showing that you follow trends

Last but not least, we cannot ignore the fact that everyone nowadays appreciate a modern and updated way of being served. So, people no longer want to make phone calls and stay on the line for hours until they finally get their chance to book a room, a session or anything else. Everybody is way too busy in 2020 and they want to get this thing done as soon as possible. Well, online booking systems allow just that, a care-free, zero-time-loss bookings without any extra stress or concerns. A great way to show customers that you are modern and professional is to implement something like this in your system.