Microsoft Azure Presents New Cloud Tools for Media and Entertainment Business

You will be able to create content more quickly and collaborate with people from everywhere by using Microsoft’s Azure. With it, you can move your archives more cost-effectively, and enrich your archives with Microsoft’s AI. You will also be able to maximize your engagement by delivering personalized content for millions of users with Azure. So, are you wondering what you can do with this software? Let’s take a look:
Content Creation – you will be able to meet your price and performance needs by rendering your content more quickly and efficiently with Avere vFXT for Azure, Azure Batch Rendering, and virtual machines. You can also edit and collaborate with flexibility by using Avid Media Composer housed in a GPU-enabled virtual machine running on Nexis Storage.
Content Management – you can optimize performance and cost by securing your data and freeing up existing resources on a cloud platform that will store content at the right tier. You will be able to eliminate the need for data integrity checks with built-in assets.
Content distribution and monetization – you will be able to package, protect, and deliver content using Azure Media Services which is the cloud media platform used by millions of people as a streaming service. You will be able to reach more people with the flexibility of Azure Content Delivery Network and increase engagement by using a Video Indexer and Azure Cognitive Services Personalizer.
Microsoft Azure spin on new cloud tools for media and entertainment companies
Microsoft Azure was at the SIGGRAPH 2019 in Los Angeles where they introduced new cloud-based appliances and tools that are focused on media and entertainment industries. The latest Azure Render Hub handles the creation and management of hybrid color rendering environments in Azure and it integrates it with the existing AWS Thinkbox Deadline or Pipeline FX Qube render farms. The support for OpenCue and Tractor are coming soon.
According to the experts from Motz Technologies, this new service will handle the setup of the infrastructure and it will also provide pay per use licensing and governance control. The web application for Azure Render Hub is available at the GitHub. The new Azure FXT Edge Filer combines existing network-attached storage or NAS for short, and Azure Blog Storage by using an on-premises caching appliance that then optimizes access to data in the datacenter and across WAN (wide-area network). Microsoft stated that the Azure FXT Edge Filer has enough process and low latency in order to support large rendering tasks.
Microsoft’s new Azure NV-series VMs, which are backed up by NVIDIA’s GPUs, are created to support and remove visualization processes and other applications that are graphics-intense. The company also stated that support for premium disks, larger memory, and hyper-threading means the VMs offer a greater amount of vCPUs when compare to the older generation.
Conclusion
These new products sit next to Microsoft Azure’s existing media services that include products and services for indexing, encoding, streaming, content protection, and content delivery networks along with access to the Azure media player. Hence, do not waste any more time and check it out today.