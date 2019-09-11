Mikey Madison Biography, Career, and Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Mikey Madison is a Hollywood rising star. She is a very young American actress, and she became popular recently. You’ve seen her in the FX television comedy series Better Things, where she plays Max Fox. And most recently she starred in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, a blockbuster, written and directed by the amazing Quentin Tarantino.

There is little information about Mikey on the Internet, so if you want to know more about her, keep reading this article.

Early Life of Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She was born on March 25th, 1999. She has four siblings, two older sisters, and two brothers. One of those brothers is her twin. Her parents are psychologists. She got the love towards film from her father, who is a passionate film lover. When she was younger she never knew that she will be an actress, that wasn’t her childhood dream.

She was a competitive horseback rider, and all of a sudden she decided she wants to be an actress.

Mikey Madison’s Career

From a young age Mikey was a competitive horseback rider, and not in her wildest dreams she thought that she will be an actress. She did grow up watching Woody Allen films, and Tarantino, Scorsese. In an interview, she said that she was watching The Hunger Games and she just decided that she wants to do the same as the lead actress. Her sister married a writer, so that also got her thinking about acting.

Her first acting gig was in a film Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey when she was 15 years old. That was in 2014, and the film was not released until 2017. Before that film was released she started starring as Max Fox in the FX television comedy series Better Things. She is still starring in that TV show, and we will be able to see her in the fourth season that is coming in 2020.

Most recently we were able to watch her starring as Manson Family follower Susan Atkins in the blockbuster Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, that was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, whose films Mikey loved to watch when she was younger.

In the future, we are going to be able to hear her voice in an upcoming American 3D animated comedy horror film, The Addams Family. The animated film will be released internationally on October 11, 2019.

Mikey Madison’s Net Worth

Like many other things that are a mystery about Mikey Madison, her net worth is one of those. Her net worth in 2019 is estimated to be between $100K and $1 million.