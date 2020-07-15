Minimizing Large Pores – What are Your Options?

While the thought may have crossed your mind, you simply can’t get rid of your pores – your skin needs them.

In fact, if you’ve ever seen products that claim to erase your pores, don’t waste your time or your money – they don’t work. Large pores are not something you need to learn to live with either because they can be treated and prevented.

If your pores are wide, deep or prominent, they’re probably clogged and not as tight as they should be. Before we delve into treatments, it should be noted that pore size has a lot to do with genetics. This means that there’s only so much you can do to minimize pore size.

In this article, we will be focusing on what you can do to shrink your pores, ensuring they’re minimally visible at every age.

Unclogging Enlarged Pores

As previously mentioned, dirt, oil and grime are some of the reasons why your pores might look bigger than they need to. Your lifestyle and environmental factors can both add impurities to your pores and a general facewash at exfoliator will only get you so far. Here are two of the best ways to really clear out and unclog your pores:

Use Hydroxy Acids

Alpha and beta hydroxy acids are excellent for cleaning out your pores. Using acids sounds scary but it really isn’t. AHA and BHAs will clear away the dirt and grime that your facewash can’t get rid of. These acids exfoliate your skin at a cellular level, while also brightening and smoothing it.

There are a number of AHA and BHA liquids available in stores, many of which can even be used on sensitive skin. You simply dab it onto clean, dry skin every night, let it settle for 10 minutes and then apply the rest of your skincare products. Once you start using it on a regular basis, you will start to notice a real difference. You can use this product on a daily basis but you might want to consult with a skincare expert first – everyone’s skin is slightly different.

Schedule a HydraFacial

HydraFacials are one of the most gentle and revitalizing treatments around today. Plus, it will completely clear out your pores, ensuring they don’t become even more enlarged. HydraFacials are performed in three stages. During the first stage, the skin is cleansed and resurfaced. In the second stage, a peel is applied, which softens the skin before dirt is extracted from the pores. This is done using a pain-free but powerful vortex suction.

During the final stage, the skin is hydrated using a specialized serum that contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. So, along with unclogging your pores, you will also be left with smoother, healthier skin. HydraFacial treatments are available from clinics such as aestheticharmony.com.au and regular facials are encouraged to experience the maximum benefits. Your clinician will be able to tell you how many treatments you require for the best results.

Tightening Enlarged Pores

If dirt and oils have already enlarged your pores quite significantly, you will also want to focus on tightening them. Here are some of the best ways to do that.

Work Sunscreen into Your Daily Routine

The high risk of skin cancer in many countries around the World is a good enough reason to wear sunscreen on a daily basis. Keeping the size of your pores to a minimum is another. When your skin is exposed to harmful UV rays, it breaks down collagen levels, which is what keeps your skin firm and elastic. When your skin keeps stretching after repeat sun exposure, your pores appear larger. Using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 on a daily basis is one of the easiest ways to tighten your pores and keep them small. You might think that your foundation with SPF 15 is enough, but it really isn’t. If you have more mature skin, a sunscreen with an SPF of 50 is highly recommended. In fact, everyone can benefit from a high SPF.

Consider a Retinol Cream

Retinol is quite a miraculous substance. Not only will it smooth out fine lines and lighten dark spots but it can also reduce acne and shrink your pores. Retinol does all this by increasing collagen production and decreasing oil production. This gives your skin the boost it needs to look and feel healthier. When you first start using it, your skin will be slightly dry and flaky for about a week – this is normal.

If you want, you can always opt for a gentler formula to begin with. You also only need a pea-size amount to start. Just give it about five minutes to absorb before you apply the rest of your skincare products. If you’re prone to conditions such as rosacea or your skin is just very sensitive, start by using retinol once a week for several weeks and gradually start increasing your usage. Only start increasing your usage once there is minimal irritation.

Look into Laser Treatments

Laser treatments are so versatile and decreasing pore size is just one of the many benefits. While not all lasers are specifically designed to assist with enlarged pores, there are still several options available. Laser treatments for enlarged pores can vary in terms of how they work. Some treatments work by creating micro-injuries across your skin, which helps tighten the skin by increasing collagen and elastin.

Other treatments are milder and use heat to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin’s deeper layers, resulting in a smoother, plumper and tighter complexion. The type of laser treatment that’s right for you and the number of sessions required will vary between patients. It’s best to discuss this option with a qualified clinician.

Treating enlarged pores may be ongoing but it only requires some minor adjustments and additions to your usual skincare regime. Scheduling a consultation with a dermatologist or clinician is the best way to create a treatment plan and at-home skincare regime that will work for your skin.