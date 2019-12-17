Miss Nigeria’s Unexpected Reaction After She Lost the Crown

Nyekachi Douglas competed behind Nigeria’s flag for Miss World 2019 title. She didn’t win, but her reaction to losing the crown after making it to the top three is hilarious, and it went viral.

Many instantaneously fell in love with her, as her reaction was something that was never seen before during these types of competitions.

May Your friends be excited about your success just like Miss Nigeria 😍 pic.twitter.com/RQ8LXjBn12 — Herbert Daniel Gomagallah (@HerbertGDaniel) December 14, 2019

Toni-Ann Singh was Miss Jamaica, and Elis Coelho was Miss Brazil, and the three were holding hands, waiting for the winner to be announced. After it was announced that Toni-Ann Singh is the winner of Miss World 2019, Miss Nigeria screamed, “Yeah, girl!” and her joyful reaction was out of this world. She was happier than the crowned girl, and she won the hearts of everybody across the world.

Absolutely amazing in all my years of watching never seen another queen this excited about someone else’s win. #MissNigeria you are simply the best. https://t.co/KwqstlFCGf — Tє̲̣̣̣̥mptє̲̣̣̣̥d (@millibrown1) December 15, 2019

She became an instant sensation, and everyone on Twitter had all the positive words for her. Some of the tweets were, “Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Miss Jamaica winning #MissWorld2019 is the only energy I’m accepting around me!”, “Miss Nigeria Universe and Miss Nigeria World are EXACTLY the friends every woman needs in their corner.”

Some stated her reaction as “genuine,” and her expressive joyful reaction is even a GIF now.