5 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Kids Pajamas – 2020 Guide

Every child deserves phenomenal pajamas. But today there is such a wide choice. So, how do you know which one is right for your child? We are all sometimes compulsive in shopping, especially when it comes to our children. We buy them a bunch of stuff – and when we get home, somehow nothing fits. Either it’s not comfortable or you’ve taken too small size. We don’t want that to happen to your child’s pajamas. We want you to find the right one. And that is why we will draw your attention to 5 mistakes you should avoid when buying kids pajamas.

Compulsive Purchase: The Consumer’s Society Legacy

Pajamas are an essential item in every person’s wardrobe. This is especially important for children – for whom comfort during the night and sleep is especially important. For a child to have a good and comfortable sleep – parents should take a very responsible attitude when choosing pajamas. So, we will talk about what should be the perfect pajamas for children – and the rules of such a choice in the sleepwear store. In particular, we will draw attention to some typical mistakes that parents make when choosing. Very often, due to lack of time, we make almost beginner mistakes. Fast shopping has become a legacy of modern consumer society. We have less time to dedicate to looking around the shelves and smart shopping. Therefore, it is not surprising that very often we return home with something that our child will not even wear.

Pajamas For Kids

When we buy clothes such as pajamas, whether it’s for us or our children – we will most often look at the price. Very often we tend to neglect other very important criteria – such as comfort, material quality, design, and even size. It is something that should not happen to us. Still, parents often go into compulsive shopping – when it comes to their little ones. Wishing that their kids have everything they need – they often make some very typical mistakes.

Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Kids Pajamas

Just as you would be looking for the perfect pillow or mattress on which you will comfortably tuck your child every night – the same you should do when choosing kids pajamas. In it, the child should feel comfortable and happy. What should we watch out for, and what mistakes should we avoid when buying children’s pajamas?

1. You Don’t Pay Enough Attention To The Material Of The Pajamas

Always give preference to natural materials such as cotton, terry, etc. They do not cause allergic reactions. Natural materials do not irritate the baby’s delicate skin – but allow it to breathe freely during the night. Small amounts (up to 20%) of synthetic fibers are acceptable – as they will help the pajamas maintain their strength during repeated washing. We strongly recommend that you avoid pajamas with a higher percentage of synthetics – because children will be very hot during the night, you will sweat, and wake up every now and then.

2. Comfort

In pajamas, your children should feel as comfortable as possible. For example, if they raise their hand – the sleeves should not squeeze them and restrict freedom of movement. In summer, cotton and lighter pajamas, baby doll models, or short cotton pants and undershirts are preferable – while for winter, pajamas are better in a set and a little thicker material. In any case, the material should be light and high quality – and you can check the quality of the material in the store. Place the material towards the light and see if there are any visible bumps or balls. If there are bumps, such material you really want to avoid. Also, avoid too thick seams and large buttons. Too thick seams can create pressure on the gentle children’s skin. As for the buttons – due to the oversized buttons, children can also get some scratches on the body.

3. You Missed The Color And Design

Our children have their wishes that we should respect. A happy child in pajamas that he or she likes – will sleep happier and calmer. Fortunately, the choice of pajamas for kids is very wide. They come in so many patterns and different styles – so you should know what your children really like. What can your child go crazy for? Puppies and cats? Or maybe your little one is obsessed with some cartoon characters? Trust us, you can never be too old to resist such lovely pajamas. These pajamas are cute, comfortable – and will cheer up your child every night. If you still want to avoid childish patterns, don’t worry – because according to awakind.co, you can also find a diverse selection of solid color pajamas.

4. Poor Colorfastness

This happens very often even to prudent customers. The rules prescribed by the manufacturer will help you make children’s pajamas last longer. But what if there are no detailed maintenance instructions on the label? The only solution is – caution. You can only be sure of the colorfastness if you check it yourself. Most colored fabrics release at least a little color during the first wash – which is why you should wash them by hand before the first use. In the next few washes, you can put them in the washing machine – but only with fabrics of the same color.

5. Wrong Size

Believe it or not, this happens much more often than you think. What is a worse option is to buy the child smaller pajamas that will be tight or limit movement. Buying a little bigger pajamas is not such a big mistake. Moreover, some moms cite this as a good tactic when shopping. Namely, there are pieces of clothing that children can definitely wear for two or more seasons. Such are, for example, pajamas, but also other clothes – such as bathrobes, undershirts, or children’s active underwear.

Conclusion

The priority in children’s clothing design is safety. So make sure that all clothes, especially pajamas and underwear – are made of natural materials. Keep in mind that children get dirty – and their clothes, too. Therefore, opt for such quality pajamas – that you will be able to wash and dry often in the tumble dryer. Do not compromise on the quality of materials, fibers, buttons, zippers, etc. This is a way to guarantee your little ones that they will always sleep comfortably.