How to Turn Your Yard Into a Private Oasis – 2020 Guide

We often hear that doctors recommend spending enough time outside, regardless of the current season. And indeed, exposing ourselves to fresh air and preferably some sunrays has many benefits for our health. Yet, a faster way of life often takes the best of us, and instead of going for a walk after lunch, we end up on our couch staring at our smartphone screen or a wall-sized TV.

Although this is a typical picture around the world, and the majority of us believe that it is impossible to willingly spend time outside when you are exhausted from work, we agree to disagree.

While we admit that people living in apartments have to make an effort to go to a park or a beach, people living in houses with either front or back yard have no excuse. This space out in the open and only a few steps away from your couch can easily be transformed into an outdoor paradise, and this text is about to show you how.

Make a Plan

Before you start with any specific work, you need to make a proper renovation plan. Instead of gossiping during your coffee breaks at work, use that time to search the internet for yard renovation ideas.

You will come across thousands of photos of jaw-dropping yards that can serve you all year long. Apart from the design, think about your new outdoor sanctuary’s usability — consider all the activities you would like to enjoy out there and think of the perfect way to include them in the respective area.

If you like throwing parties for your friends and family, a barbecue is a must. A quiet corner for reading a book on Sunday afternoon has to be included without any questions. Also, if you and your family are athletically-oriented, you can go for a smaller version of any sports field or court or even a pool.

Whatever you choose to include in your yard has to be adequately planned with all the real-time measures so that the overall appearance of your new outdoor paradise awakes peace and joy in anyone spending time there.

Take Care of the Base

A good base is essential for building a beautiful venue. In this case, the base is the surface you will walk on, and it includes both the house porch and the yard soil. In order to make it look as natural as possible, you should use nature-resembling materials for all the hard surfaces you plan to set up in the yard.

Engineered bamboo flooring is a great idea for this kind of set up, as it is both beautifully designed and made of high-quality materials. You can choose from different colors and patterns on the ambientbp.com website and make it fit any of your renovating ideas.

Speaking of the soil, there’s no too much thinking — you will need grass, but it can be either natural or artificial, depending on your willingness to take care of it. If you are not interested in taking care of sprinklers every day or simply don’t have time for that, you can choose artificial grass that will look as good as the real one. One way or another, the green color has to be present in your outdoor oasis.

Get the Right Plants

No yard will ever look complete without plants covering at least half of it. This is perhaps the toughest part of the renovation process, as you first need to pay attention to the type of plants that can survive the climate of your country of residence.

Then, you should also find out the blooming time of your desired plants. Choose various types that don’t reach their full bloom in the same period. In this way, you will always have some color in your yard, and the whole environment will regularly change together with the season.

The good idea is to plant some evergreens that have leaves all year long, so that your backyard never loses its charm, even when the weather gets colder.

Buy Comfy Furniture

This new backyard is going to be your oasis in which you will spend most of your free time. This means that you should feel cozy and relaxed no matter what you do over there.

For this reason, you must choose furniture that absolutely matches your desires. If you are setting up a barbecue, make it as practical as possible so that you can prepare dinner there from start to finish. Buy a set of chairs with soft pillows so you can take a short afternoon nap if you feel like it.

Another popular piece of furniture is a swing chair that can be used for reading a book when no one is around. In other words, don’t pay attention only to the visual aspect of the furniture, but also test it to see whether you will actually enjoy using it.

Pay Attention to Details

Once you take care of all the big steps, it is time to focus on the details that will add some magic to your fantastic new backyard. This can be easily achieved with good lighting — nowadays, you have a plethora of solar lamps in various shapes and sizes that can create a fabulous night edition of your yard.

Other ways to make this area more tempting to spend time in include installing a fire pit or a small fountain in one of the backyard corners. Naturally, the pool is always a good idea, but if you would like to stick with the basics, a hot tub might be like a cherry on the top of a cake. By implementing all these suggestions, you are granted a perfect outdoor oasis that will reverse your current problem — now, you won’t have a desire to get back in the house anymore!