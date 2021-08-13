Mobile Gaming Reshaping the Industry’s Future

Change is the one thing that any sector can count on. In online gambling, technological advancements have ensured that the industry is always evolving, thus, providing something new and better to the consumer. The rise of mobile telephony has been one of the biggest influences on internet gambling. Smartphones and tablets have revolutionised how people access casino games. Two decades ago, mobile phones were small and clunky devices that didn’t offer much beyond basic communication.

Now, handsets are mini-computers that let you do almost anything. Today’s gamblers can win thousands or millions on handheld devices. In 2017, Microgaming paid out €8 million in the biggest mobile win ever from its Mega Moolah jackpot. This example is an idea of what is possible on mobile casinos, which have become as feature-rich as regular online gambling sites. Over the years, the popularity of mobile gaming has increased exponentially, contributing to the growth of the online gambling sector.

The Convenience of Mobile Gaming

Gambling on mobile is no longer just a trend; it’s part of the modern online casino market. The biggest reason for the rise of mobile casinos is the convenience that they so readily provide. A gambling site that is accessible on handheld devices enables you to play from anywhere and at any time. You can pull out your smartphone when waiting at the bus station and start spinning your favourite slots. When on holiday, you can bring casino games with you wherever you go. With a casino in your palm, you don’t have to lug around a laptop or get stuck in front of a PC to gamble. Such convenience translates to higher numbers for operators because their platforms are available to more players than on regular websites. For this reason, mobile gambling sites have become almost standard. According to the website Onlinecasinos.tv, it’s one of the primary features to consider when picking a gaming platform.

Accessing Games on Different Platforms

Before looking at the options that gamblers have to play on mobile, you must first learn how these platforms operate. Traditionally, casino games were cumbersome on mobile, but HTML5 and Flash changed that. The modern gaming platform allows games to render seamlessly on different devices. Mobile casinos are available in two forms. One is the native app. Gambling operators can develop dedicated mobile apps that can be downloaded on compatible devices. Android and iOS are the two most prominent operating systems, which makes them the primary targets. Most casinos offer apps for both systems, but it is not uncommon to find an operator with an iOS or Android app only. Casino apps are the highest level of mobile gambling because they integrate in-app features that elevate gaming experiences. Operators can customise their platforms to provide extra services like in-app purchases. Another advantage of gaming apps is the high quality of products they offer. Games load smoothly to deliver lively animation and crisp graphics. Of course, the design of a specific platform will affect quality.

The other mobile gambling option is an optimised website. Operators that don’t have native applications make their sites mobile-friendly. It means that players can load casino websites on different handheld devices. A mobile site is accessible through a browser, which eliminates the need for downloads. HTML5 games load on mobile websites without any issues, hence, letting gamblers enjoy all game features. Gaming on a responsive website gives you greater control than on an app because you can hop from one casino to another in seconds. You don’t need to download a platform for every gambling site you use. Another plus point is that mobile websites are available on hundreds of devices, regardless of the operating system.

Whether you are using an app or mobile website, the variety of casino games doesn’t change. Operators try to maintain consistency across different platforms. So, expect to find the titles offered on desktop present on mobile. One downside, though, is that mobile platforms typically have smaller libraries than conventional online casinos. Operators have to work with smaller layouts on handheld devices, which means they can only offer a fraction of their games. Nonetheless, mobile casinos have diverse offerings that blend different game genres.

Similar Gaming Experiences

Mobile gaming is not much different from using a desktop. Games retain their features. Thus, you get jackpots on progressive slots and human dealers in live games. Navigating a mobile casino might take some getting used to, though. The compact layout means that everything is miniaturised. Depending on the design, the platform will have search bars, navigation bars and drop-down menus for usability. Different gestures let you carry out various actions on the site. Mobile casinos have bonuses and promotions that players can use on a variety of games. Selected operators have exclusive mobile offers to encourage gamblers to use their sites. You can also reach customer service straight from your tablet or phone. Some platforms even have live chat facilities. Of course, the ability of a mobile casino to meet your gambling needs varies across operators.

The Future of Mobile Gaming

You would think that mobile casinos have achieved all they can, but no. With new technology on the horizon, the industry anticipates that mobile platforms still have a lot to offer. The age of the 5G network has arrived, which opens up a whole different level of casino gaming. Faster internet connections will make it easier than before for gamblers to access an array of casino games. Live-dealer gaming is bound to benefit more than other areas because players will be able to stream games without interruptions. As processing power for smartphones and tablets increases, operators will have the means to enhance gaming experiences by offering more services and products. Improved security in handheld devices is also contributing to the popularity of mobile gaming because players feel safe.

The online gambling market has been on an upward trajectory for a while, and this is expected to continue. Estimations indicate that the sector will grow at a CAGR of 12% to average over $100 billion by 2025. Undoubtedly, mobile gambling is one of the elements that will drive this growth. Therefore, casinos that want to stay relevant and serve evolving player demands must be ready to go where the market dictates.