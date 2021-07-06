7 Modern Ways To Throw A Quinceañera – 2021 Guide

Quinceañeras have always been a significant part of the Latin American tradition. It’s an event that celebrates and welcomes a girl’s 15th birthday and also signals her transition into womanhood. While the term ‘Quinceañera’ is referred to as the celebration itself, it can also apply to the celebrant. Girls from several countries such as Mexico, Cuba, and the United States consider this event as a highlight in their lives and they definitely want their party to be an epic and unforgettable one for the books.

If you’re turning 15 soon, it’s time to get started with the planning and all. While you surely want to carry on with some traditions that have been passed on to generations in your family, it’s also not wrong to think of ways to spruce up the celebration. You can welcome your 15th birthday with a bang by incorporating some modern ways to throw a Quinceañera.

1. Coming Of Age But Make It Modern

According to greenvelope.com, there are several ways to honor a quince celebrant, such as giving them special gifts that they’ll love. So, don’t be surprised if you get the best gifts and messages on your 15th birthday. Aside from wearing a gorgeous dress to announce your coming of age, there are several twists that you can add to your Quinceañera party.

For sure, your friends and other family members have welcomed their sweet 15 with so much fun that they’ve long planned for yours to be even better. Your most awaited day is here and you definitely want nothing but the grandest and most memorable festivity. If you’re looking for some tips and tricks on how to add a modern twist to your 15th birthday, take a look at the list below:

2. Quinceañera: The COVID Edition

A very timely way to welcome your quince is to turn it into a pandemic edition. To start with, you can send out your invitations together with a safety kit that includes custom face masks and a small bottle of alcohol or hand sanitizer. You can also include a little note that contains safety precautions and reminders for everyone to maintain physical distance from one another.

Don’t forget to inform your guests of a seating chart so they’ll know that your party is strictly observing the protocols. At the entrance of the venue, you can dedicate an area for temperature scanning before guests can enter. They’ll surely be impressed with how you’ve meticulously planned the safety and wellness of everyone attending.

3. Get Intimate with A Micro Party

If you’re worried that some family members or friends might not make it to your celebration due to travel restrictions, you can always opt for a micro or small party that’s reserved for close friends and family only.

An intimate affair sounds like a good idea since it’ll give you and your guests a chance to talk and interact more closely with one another. You’re also certain that you’ll have only the most important people in your life during this special event.

You can set up the party at home if you have enough space for no more than 50 people. A few chairs and tables should do the trick, along with festive decorations such as balloons, birthday banners, string lights, and of course, party music.

4. Throw A Glam Party

If you’re thinking of a modern theme for your Quinceañera, you can consider a glam party complete with all the frills and lavish decors that everyone will surely adore. A combination of gold and black colors would be perfect for a grandeur festivity that you deserve as the celebrant. Fill the venue with confetti or party smoke for a more dramatic touch.

You can ask your guests to wear something glittery or sparkly to add up to the luxurious ambiance. Your party tables can be covered with shimmering cloths. You can also adorn them with beautiful centerpieces that match the theme.

5. Have A Picnic by The Beach

For an outdoor party idea, why not go to the beach with your crew? You can set up a picnic-themed party where you and your guests can just sit around and enjoy good food. For hot summer months, consider preparing tropical fruits and smoothies to make the event more refreshing.

Your welcome kit can include a pair of flip flops, maybe a custom towel with the guest’s name embroidered on it, and a pair of sunglasses if it’s a day party. You can also set up some hammocks and tents for temporary shelter. Another idea is to buy a portable gazebo that you can easily build anywhere.

6. Plan A Digital Party

If most of your friends and family can’t make it to the event, you may plan a digital or online party instead. You can set a date and time for everyone to go online. If you want to, you can still decorate the place just as how you would at an actual party.

Do the traditions that are typical in a Quinceañera such as the court of honor wherein you’ll choose 15 of the closest people in your life to share the spotlight with you. These 15 people or pairs would usually dance together and if you’re holding an online party, you can choreograph with them to make the dance still successful and beautiful despite the distance.

7. Do A Slumber Party

Although slumber parties aren’t really a new thing, it’s still not a usual idea for celebrating Quinceañeras. It’s a perfect idea for girls who aren’t really a fan of dressing up and getting all glammed up for a birthday party. You can invite your closest girlfriends and have a sleepover at home. There are several activities that you can all enjoy to pass the time, such as movie marathons, karaoke singing, or playing board games.

Conclusion

Now that you’re turning 15, you definitely want to throw the most unforgettable party that everyone will adore. You can achieve this goal by adding a modern touch to the usual Quinceañera celebrations that have gone through time and tradition. It may involve some serious planning but don’t worry, because the more thoughts and effort you’ve put into planning it, the more satisfying the turnout will surely be.

You’ll only turn 15 once, so why not make the most out of it and prepare a celebration that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. These tips and ideas listed above can surely help you out.