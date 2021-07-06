3 Reasons Why Every Gamer Needs to Improve His Click Speed

Gaming is a very popular hobby that has experienced expansion in the last 15 years. Whether you’re playing on a console, computer, or a cell phone, it’s the perfect way to fill your free time. Of course, we are not just talking about children, but also adults who would like to relax after a hard day at work.

Although we will often hear that gaming has many negative effects on the human brain (addiction, attention deficit disorder, etc.), we must not ignore the positive aspects of gaming – it improves the power of making correct and quick decisions, positively affects concentration, increases power observation of details and so on.

We mentioned that games can also be played on smartphones, but for real gamers, the challenge arises when they sit in front of a large computer screen. For the game to run at full power, it is important to have a computer with a good processor, graphics card, and large RAM. Otherwise, the quality of the game will not be satisfactory. In addition, accessories such as the keyboard and mouse are equally important. There is special equipment designed for gaming. The gaming mouse is immediately recognizable, as are most products tailored to gamers. They look aggressive, with sharp edges, attractive design, and often have options to pulsate with different colors. More important than their appearance is that they are serious pieces of hardware. They tend to offer more serious performance when it comes to sensitivity, response, tracking speed, and similar parameters. They also offer multiple keys. In addition to the classic two clicks and a scroll, there can be a few more buttons, located, for example, on the side or in line with the scroll. Given that the mouse is essential for playing many games, ergonomics plays a key role. You’ll want a mouse that hits your grip, that won’t create an uncomfortable feeling that can again lead to less efficiency. What else is important when choosing a mouse? Click speed, of course. Gaming mice have a higher click speed, which is crucial for quality play. Of course, there are additional settings with which you can adjust the click speed.

But just as it is important that the mouse and other equipment have good performance, the player himself plays an equally important role. Here’s why you should work on your click speed.

Improves game quality

In many games, especially shooters, speed is crucial. You will be happy that you have raised the game to a higher level and you will do everything you can to improve your skills even more.

You will dare to play games that you have not before

You have wanted to play a game for a long time, but you do not dare because you think you are slow? Now that you have the right mouse and have worked on your click speed, the obstacles are no longer there.

You know you didn’t buy equipment for nothing

We all know that gaming equipment is not cheap. But you could hardly wait to get it and play your favorite game. It would be a real shame if the click speed prevents you from playing the game you have been dreaming about for a long time.

Believe it or no, this is something you can practice at home. There are many ways to improve your skills very easily, and these are some of the ideas on how to do it.

Use a mouse instead of a laptop trackpad

Whenever you sit at your laptop, choose a mouse instead of a laptop trackpad, as this will train your arm muscles and finger speed.

Practice clicking techniques

While sitting and watching tv, hold the mouse in your hand and click. Take a stopwatch and measure how many clicks you can make in 5s.

Another way to check how good you are is to try some of the click speed tests available on the internet. On clickstest.com you can find everything you need to know about it.

Work on your clicking techniques

If you think it is enough to use your index finger and middle finger, you are mistaken. There are many clicking techniques depending on the mouse you use, but also the game you play. In addition to regular clicking, there are also butterfly, drag, auto, and jitter clicking. Regular clicking is a technique used by normal computer users, and all the other listed techniques are closely related to gaming and good gamer performance.

Hand position is important

The arm must always be placed in a natural and comfortable position. In this way, we will prevent muscle cramps and pain in the fingers. Even when clicking is not necessary, keep your hand at or next to Mass. The pressure on the mouse should be light because that way you will only slow down the clicks and lose strength unnecessarily.

How to choose the right mouse?

A good gaming mouse ensures that its shape matches a wide range of sizes and playgrounds. The three basic types of gaming mice are the claw, the palm, and the tip of the finger. There are no exact guidelines to guide you on which one to choose, as many factors are taken into account such as the size of the player’s hand, the game he is playing, and so on. Ergonomic shapes try to fit in the right hand and have grooves to help with touch. Ambidextural mice are symmetrical and balanced and can fit any arm. So, we can say that both are good to play. Some like the comfort of ergo mice, and some like the balance provided by an ambidextral mouse.

Final thoughts

Playing today and 30 years ago is incomparable from a technological point of view. From outstanding graphics, “reality” to gadgets like VR. The video game industry is constantly rushing forward to provide people with the best possible gaming.

It is clear that technological innovation is the key element that has enabled the development of an industry that is enjoyed by billions of people around the world every day. And as things look, a bright future awaits this industry.