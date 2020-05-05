12 Most Anticipated Music Releases in 2020

As far as we know, there isn’t a better way to relax and take a swim in your emotions than by putting on your headphones and listening to your favorite music. Due to the current state in which our world is, heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, most of us tend to have a lot of free time.

Those of us who cannot spend a day without music is probably going through their entire collection, and although this sounds like paradise, there’s a slight downside to it. What’s discouraging is the fact that there’s only so much music that you can listen to in a day, and if our favorite artists don’t keep releasing new content, we’re pretty much doomed. Thankfully, they are working hard to deliver new content, and this is exactly what we’re going to talk about in this article.

1. Drake – “Dark Lane Demotapes”

Drake managed to build up a name as one of the best artists in the past couple of years, with so many songs released that quickly became hits, as well as one of the best charity music videos that we’ve seen so far, the official video for “God’s Plan”.

So far he didn’t disappoint with his singles, so we expect this album to be pure fire, and we suggest that you listen to it once it releases.

2. The 1975 – “Notes on a Conditional Form”

A little “throwback” for all of you lovers of “alternative” music, 1975 are releasing a new album that’s anticipated by many, and we believe that they’re going to deliver. This brand has a great reputation so far, so we expect nothing less from them.

3. Lamb of God – “Lamb of God”

For all of you metal fans out there, Lamb of God is a band that exists for a very long time, and all of their albums are solid, with their latest one releasing somewhere in 2020. If you aren’t a fan of this type of music, you’ll probably not find it very appealing, but give it a try, because you never really know if you’ll like something until you try it.

4. Evanescence – “The Bitter Truth”

Evanescence is a band that released a lot of songs that became very popular in the past, one of them being “Bring me to life”, which is a song that got a lot of people into the alternative music genre. They’re currently making a “comeback” in the music scene, so we’re interested to see what they’re going to release.

5. Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”

Dua Lipa is a popular female artist that doesn’t seem to disappoint with any of her songs. Lately, she released her single “Break my heart”, which as usual managed to achieve millions of views on YouTube and other platforms, such as Spotify and Soundcloud. We’re eager to see what her album will achieve.

6. Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush”

Another “dose” of alternative music for all of you who want to chill and listen to songs with deep and meaningful lyrics. Tame Impala is a band that’s favorite to a lot of people and we are excited to see how “The Slow Rush” will come out. We think that it’s going to be a great album, and we’re looking forward to its release.

7. Halsey – “Manic”

Halsey is releasing her album named “Manic” later in 2020, and recently she managed to make a lot of hits with other famous artists such as Post Malone and G-Eazy. She has a very interesting backstory considering all the things that happened back when she was dating G-Eazy, but if you are willing to learn some more, you can listen to Post Malone’s song called “Die For Me” where Halsey has a part in which she talks about her relationship.

8. Ke$ha – “High Road”

Ke$ha is a female artist who’s been on the scene for a long time, and she managed to release quite a few singles that got popular. You’ve probably heard some of her songs in the clubs, but you are not aware that it’s her that you’re listening to. She’s not very popular lately, but back in the day, she was making a lot of bangers. We’re quite excited to see what her new album will be because there are some rumors that it’s going to be a bit different than what she’s used to making.

9. Jason Luv – “Dance the night away”

Jason Luv is a popular Instagram figure, mostly known for his motivational speeches and informative work-out videos. If you’re his fan, then you probably know that he wants to do everything on his own, so he’s a self-made influencer who just keeps growing in the business world. Lately, he managed to achieve a lot of success with an EDM (Electronic Dance Music) hit that he released, called “Dance the Night Away”, which is a song inspired by his experiences in the night scene in Miami.

Currently, we’re not sure what the name of his album will be, but this successful single is definitely an announcement for other bigger things in the future. According to Jason Luv and his team, they’re here to make a change in the music scene, so we expect a lot from them in the future.

10. Migos – “Culture III”

If you want to hear some trap bangers for when working out in the gym, or you’re just a person who listens to this genre every day, Culture III is going to make a boom on the scene, and it’ll be a great refresh. Migos is a group that got famous in a very short time, and they know how to make “fire” singles, so we’re excited about their new album.

11. Apocalyptica – “CELL-0”

Another metal band that’s been on the scene for many years, this one is ab it different than Lamb of God, but they’re quite good and CELL-0 is probably going to be what we’re all expecting it to be. Now is a good time for Apocalyptica to release something new because a lot of their fans have been waiting for a very long time.

12. Selena Gomez – “Rare”

If you are into light pop music that you can listen to anywhere just to make your day better, Selena Gomez is an artist that you should look into a bit more. Her music is great for when you’re in the gym, in the club or just chilling at home with your friends and family. “Rare” is going to be something new for her, and a great refresh for the scene, especially in these quarantine periods when we’re all running out of nice songs to listen to.