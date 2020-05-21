10 Most Luxurious Casinos in the World

The best casinos are the ones that manage to create a magical experience. With extravagant architecture, lavish suites and hundreds of games, the most iconic casinos offer comfort and entertainment like nothing else. From Las Vegas to Macau, here are ten of the most luxurious casinos in the world.

1. Casino de Monte-Carlo

Monaco is known for its high-end real estates and luxurious casinos, and Casino de Monte-Carlo is the jewel of the crown. Built in 1863, it is situated right next to the French Riviera. Visitors can enjoy table games and slots in seven different game lounges, seven world-class restaurants (one of which boasts three Michelin stars), access to the Les Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa, and the Country Club which has golf and tennis courses. Casino de Monte-Carlo was featured in the classic James Bond movies Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye.

2. Bellagio

Las Vegas is home to many of the biggest casinos in the world, such as Caesars Palace, MGM Grand Hotel and The Palms. Right in the middle of the strip is Bellagio, one of the most iconic ones in Vegas. This luxurious resort offers something for every type of gambler. Many high stakes poker players simply call it their “office”, and players can visit several bars and restaurants, botanical gardens, an art gallery and much more. One of the main attractions is the iconic Fountain of Bellagio, which is located at the centre of the building.

3. Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is situated in the Marina Bay in Singapore. This lavish casino takes up more than 15,000 square meters spread over 4 levels. Inside, players can try their luck on over 600 table games and 1500 different slots. This makes for one of the best selections of casino games in the world, rivaled only by the variety one can find in online casinos like TeleVega. Marina Bay Sands boasts the world’s largest Swarovski crystal chandeliers, and visitors can take an elevator to the roof and take a dip in a 150-metre long infinity pool.

4. Sun City Casino

Sun City Casino is located two hours outside Johannesburg, South Africa. Established in 1979, it is the ultimate gambling destination in Africa. The establishment consists of two casinos: the Sun City Casino & Hotel, and the Jungle Casino, which is designed to look like a jungle. Both are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and players can enjoy roulette, baccarat, blackjack and more than 850 slot machines. But gambling isn’t the only thing Sun City has to offer – during the daytime, visitors can go on a safari, visit a water park, go parasailing and much more.

5. The Venetian Macao

Macau has become the gambling capital of Asia, and the Venetian Macao is the most luxurious hotel and resort in the region. The casino includes approximately 375,000 square feet of casino games, more than 3000 suits (all refurbished in 2018), Michelin-starred restaurants and more. The resort opened its doors in 2007 and remains the biggest building in all of Asia. Visitors will find hundreds of table games and thousands of slot machines to choose from at The Venetian Macao, making it a dream destination for gamblers across the globe.

6. Park Hyatt Mendoza

Park Hyatt Mendoza is a five-star hotel, casino and spa that is located in the beautiful Mendoza region in Argentina. Located just 20 minutes away from the Mendoza International Airport and 90 minutes from the ski resorts at the Aconcagua Mountain, Park Hyatt Mendoza is a perfect place to stay for tourists who want to explore the area. The casino offers more than 32,300 square feet of casino games. Players can play more than 650 different slots on the ground floor and table games on the second floor.

7. Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn is a famous Las Vegas casino that opened in 2005. The resort was built by businessman Steve Wynn, who also built the Mirage and the Bellagio. The Wynn is one of the biggest casinos in Vegas, with a gaming area that extends around 189,000 square feet. This means that Wynn offers one of the largest selections of slots and table games in the world, and players can find tables for lesser-known games like Pai Gow Tiles, Casino War and High Card Flush. It’s worth noting that the Wynn have higher minimum bets than most other casinos in the area. For instance, the blackjack tables have a requirement of $15 per hand.

8. Kurhaus of Baden-Baden

Germany may not be known for its casinos, but the Kurhaus of Baden-Baden is definitely worth a visit if you are in the area. Built in the early 19th century, this spa resort and casino offers luxury at the highest level. Casino Baden-Baden’s history goes back more than 150 years, when gambling was banned in France. French players would cross the border and visit the gambling rooms. Today, visitors come from all over the world to play poker, roulette, blackjack and other classic games.

9. Resorts World Sentosa

Open since 2010, the Resorts World is a world-class resort on the island of Sentosa, off the coast of Singapore. The resort boasts multiple hotels, fine dining restaurants and a casino. Visitors can take part in a wide range of activities and attractions, including the Adventure Cove Waterpark, the Trick Eye Museum, and the S.E.A. Aquarium, which has the world’s second largest oceanarium. The Sentosa Casino offers more than 500 table games and 2400 slots – 24 hours a day.

10. Atlantis Casino Bahamas

The last casino on our list is located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. This ocean-themed resort features fresh and saltwater pools, water rides, spa, river rides and golf, to name just a few of the activities visitors can enjoy. It is decorated with beautiful glass sculptures by artist Dale Chihuly, and players can insert their room keys into slots to earn rewards. It features 85 game tables with baccarat, craps, roulette and more, and well as 700 state-of-the-art slot machines. The Bridge Suite is the most expensive suite in the world – a night here costs $25,000 a night.