Why Should You Get a Dog? 7 Reasons That Could Motivate You

There are a lot of advantages to owning a dog. If you only think about the things like picking up poop and cleaning up their mess – that’s definitely not the only things that you do when living with a pooch. In reality, they do wonders for your emotional health and can do wonders for the physical health as well. A dog and a human are meant to live with one another, helping in everyday tasks and supporting each other as much as possible. Dogs are really our best friends because nothing breaks their loyalty to their human. So, to motivate you to get a dog, here are 7 whole reasons why getting a dog is great for you!

1. Loyalty

People can come and leave, take a rain-check, avoid you or just not be in the mood to interact with you. That doesn’t happen with a dog. They’re always 100% committed to your relationship. And regardless of the fact that they get distracted when their instincts kick in, after a few moments, they’re back and listening to you, with maximum eagerness to please.

Truth be told, there isn’t an animal that could compare in terms of loyalty to humans, with dogs.

2. Like an antidepressant with four legs

Did you know that ‘Therapy dogs’ exist? Yup, mental health patients are often paired with a particular dog which is by their side and provides comfort. Research shows that they can truly help people when they’re facing an emotionally rough period in their lives. So, you could label them as animate antidepressants.

In reality, it’s probably the constant affection, purely natural intentions, unconditional love and a no-compromises attitude of the dog that gets to people. They are always eager to be by your side and always naturally excited, thus you cannot help but to take in some of that eagerness into your own world. So, if you find yourself feeling lonely, blue or just hit a hard patch, you could get a dog. That’s one of the best ways to end a darker period in your life.

3. Protection

If you get a bigger dog, someone like a Rottweiler, a German Shepherd or a Doberman Pinscher, you can definitely improve the security of your home. Burglars and trespassers will have their work cut out with a barking menace doing everything in their power to stop them. However, even a small dog is very alert of its surroundings and will smell and hear people coming or passing by when you can’t.

A dog will also know when you’re in trouble. If someone tries to mug or steal something from you, the dog can feel distress and will begin barking, immediately attracting attention.

4. Teaches you responsibility

If you’re planning on expanding your family in the future and want kids, a dog can be a gateway into the world of responsibilities. A dog can never be priority No.2, and in a sense, it’s just like living with a kid. You have to care for them, prepare food, bathe them, occupy them, allow them to make mistakes, etc.

However, they’re also very unique and individual creatures. There aren’t too many things that a person can teach a dog, but the bond that develops over the years is so strong, that you can’t actually say that it’s like anything else. Nevertheless, the fact that a dog teaches you responsibility is 100% true.

5. True friend which is always fun

We already mentioned loyalty and touched upon the unbreakable bond. However, a dog is also your pal/friend/companion which is never dull, boring or down. Yes, there may be moments when they are resting, snacking or just being lazy on the couch. With that being said, if you throw them a ball, pet them, offer to take them outside or just acknowledge them with some nice words, they’ll always wag their tail and respond with affection.

6. Expands your horizons

If you never had a pet or a pet dog, getting one will definitely expand your horizons. You’ll find out more about canines as well as yourself. You can better understand your strengths as well as weaknesses when you’re caring for a dog. This knowledge is useful in your relationships as well as other important decisions.

Besides, walking a dog or running with them is a great way to increase the levels of your physical activity and lose weight or tone your body up. So, all in all, what we are trying to say is that owning a dog could result in you trying and doing things that you never thought or saw yourself doing in the past.

7. Allows you to meet wonderful people

If you get really involved with your dog, and do walks in the park, join a club or even go to shows, you can meet some great and interesting people with similar interests. It’s often overlooked that so many relationships begin when to people just meet in the park when walking dogs and their pets break the ice for them.

Furthermore, it could lead to an expansion of your business network or could reunite you with former study or work partners, etc.

A conclusion with a heads-up

To put everything into perspective, dogs are really great and unique pets who will never leave your side. A pooch will help you feel better thanks to the heaps of attention that he or she will throw towards you. Puppies are also excellent guards that protect your territory and property from intruders and wrongdoers. They will allow you to grow as a person and offer the possibility to meet new people if you’re really involved.

Just a small heads up – be ready to get a dog in terms of space, settlement and time. When we mention space and settlement, you should have a place where you're a permanent resident. Dogs really stress out when you move and change living environments, so it's best to get one when you're living in a place for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, you have to have enough time to groom and take care of the pet. You can't be absent for too long because all pups have strong separation anxiety.