How to Keep Rugs Clean All the Time

Among all home decor items, rugs are an expensive buying. We can’t ignore their safety, protection, and timely cleaning. Their installation in our homes expects from us certain habits to be adopted. If we don’t take measures for keeping the carpets and area rugs clean, we will lose their longevity. Also the untidy, stained, and old carpeting spoils the graceful appearance of the room, no matter how pricey it is.

Moreover, we buy these artistic pieces to change the atmosphere of the room to be soothing, comfortable and charming. But it is not others but we family members who can maintain the elegance and cleanliness of our area rugs. We buy the splendorous pieces of textile to make our room presentable, protect the floor and add a feel of resilience under feet.

One impressive feature of these beautiful fragments is that they mold our manners to be neat and clean, well-groomed and refined. As soon as we place a beautiful and comely rug in our room, we think to avoid any damage or spillage every time we sit or walk on it.

Other than habitual cleanliness, we are supposed to apply regular cleaning techniques to make our area rugs clean and presentable all the time. Read this blog fully before you finish, you would have learnt many ways to keep your flooring neat and sleek all the time.

Regular Cleaning:

Regular cleanliness is very much necessary for the long life and good feeling of area rugs. As soon as we buy a dandy rug for our home, we take a vacuum cleaner compulsorily. You can do vacuum cleaning once a week. When we start dusting in our room or open windows to catch fresh air, dust particles do enter in the room and get trapped in the mats. It can tarnish the beautiful look of the mat as well as the room. So regular cleaning of room matting is a must.

When you perform the vacuum cleaning process, we suggest not to leave any corner or small patch of the mat uncleansed. If you sprinkle a small quantity of baking soda on the area rug, it would work better to imbibe any unwanted smell and give this comfortable piece a fresh look.

Try Washable Rugs:

In spite of all the best efforts, we fail to avoid spills or stains on the carpeting. In that case using washable rugs is a perfect solution. Machine washable rugs are washed from time to time and they remain clean and fresh looking all the time. Whenever they get blemished with absorbed dirt or debris, we turn on the washing machine and rotate the dirty rug in it and the problem is solved. Washable rugs are lightweight, soft and silky. If ever out of kids’ carelessness, something edible or paint falls on the rug and leaves a filthy stain, no worries at all, wash the dirty portion and the stain is over!

Take off Shoes:

We can’t move on neat and clean carpeting, wearing shoes as we move on the floor with them. The floor is cleaned daily but not the carpets. Area rugs are a precious piece of textile and we can’t treat them carelessly otherwise we will damage their durability and fascination. So taking off shoes every time we enter the room adorned with a precious mat is not a big deal!

Protect From Pets:

Preventive measures are essential for the sustainability of area rugs. We do not suggest installing rugs in your home and shut the door for the pets but advise you to train your pets. Train them to urinate outside. You can also use repellents to keep your pets away from the cozy matting of your room. Use commercial repellents or other fluids like white vinegar, lemon juice, or rubbing alcohol also play as repellents effectively.

Develop Your Kids’ Habits:

Other than the protection of carpeting, we try to develop refined and cultured habits in our kids. Every time when their rooms are designed with kids’ rugs, they are given some special instructions to use them carefully. Training them to stay neat and clean is our responsibility. It becomes even greater when we have area rugs in the room or any section of our home. Teaching them healthier habits goes in their benefit as well maintenance of marvelous matting. For a few regular days, we are to train our kids how to treat the carpet in the room carefully. After that it will become their habit. Hence kids’ rugs are a nice addition to your home for the better training of your kids.

Avoid Spills & Stains:

Among dozens of advantages of keeping beautiful art pieces in home, one is that they make us careful. We want to prolong the attraction and comfort of our area rugs at any cost. For this purpose we do not put food, tea, beverages or paints etc. on their surface. We keep all the sources of stains away from unique floor covering because we care for them.

Carpet Freshers:

People who buy area rugs keep carpet freshers in their home. But their regular use may not blur the shine and original colors of the carpet. Use these freshers when the need arises. At occasions, people also get their carpets cleaned professionally. But in the routine matters, we have to go with carpeting very cautiously.

Last But Not the Least:

We must buy area rugs to develop careful habits. We become more sophisticated and mature while dealing with the superb items spread in our room. Thanks be to mats and carpets companies which are manufacturing the floor coverings influential enough to develop a positive change in our personal habits. RugKnots provides quality washable rugs to keep us free from all the trouble we face to keep the graceful piece of fabric clean.