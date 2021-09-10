Mount Farming in WoW

Mounts farming is a favourite pastime of both beginners and experienced World of Warcraft gamers. Any information on this issue is useful for players. In order for your mounts farming to bring victory for sure, you need a complete guide to all the mounts in the game. Using the detailed descriptions of each object, the gamer gets a unique opportunity to track any available cluster.

To become the Master of Mounts, you need to find them and use them in accordance with the current capabilities and limitations of the game. It is known that WoW players strive to get as many mounts as possible. Both beginners and experienced participants in entertaining battles set this goal. For a start, it’s helpful to keep track of which of these resources you already have and which you don’t. You can choose them yourself, getting the most valuable awards.

How to collect mounts

A good way to farm mounts is with a collection tracker. To use such a resource, you need to import your character and then revise your collection. Mounts farming is not an easy task for players. Solving it can take a lot of time and effort. To successfully do this, the player needs to:

activate all available extensions;

have at least one character of maximum level;

have a lot of gold or know a way to quickly get it;

be persevering and want to play as much as possible.

Mounts and achievement tracking

The achievement tracker and the mount collection tab can have different meanings. For a high-quality and productive game, the gamer should consider the following:

The achievement tracker will always focus on the character that is more successful in terms of points, regardless of which of them you login under. But when you login, you should have the highest score after conquering new mounts in other games. At the same time, the total amount is always reflected on the counter, which will only partially be credited to the achievement. Warcraft mounts are great for character tracking. This way the player will be able to determine which characters had the best reputation. Horde and Alliance mounts are exactly the same. The same can be said about mounts of a particular class or faction.

Despite the equivalence of the Horde and Alliance mounts, they belong to different collections. When a new mount is added to the Alliance, it is automatically added to the other pool too.

Mounts collecting methods

The creation of a mount collection involves a number of tricks. Don’t visit the rare animal camp if you need new mounts quickly. You should start with similar objects of a particular faction or class. Then you need to determine what you can craft, buy or get from achievements after walking through the dungeons.

To spend less time farming, avoid dungeons as well as daily quests. Only a few mounts require a real investment of capital. Therefore, you don’t always have to pay dollars to accumulate the latter. But buying is the best ay to wachieve the last few mounts.

What mounts are there?

The current World of Warcraft version features 507 different mounts. According to their features and characteristics, they are divided into various classes:

Vendor mounts. You can purchase them without a high reputation. Some will be on sale if you have a reputation in the faction. Alliance members will be able to purchase the champion’s Megacycle. Faction mounts. The acquisition of resources attributed to this class provides unique conditions that depend on a particular faction. Remember that you will definitely spend some time getting in-game cash. There are also factions with which you can build a reputation as quickly as possible. Class mounts. They are counted as achievements of any character. Druid of the Legion has been removed from the list of such mounts. There are two different mounts available for Death Knights. Profession mounts. Many of these objects are available only for certain professions. If the mount was obtained only based on the profession, it, as before, will be included in the account of your characters. Calendar Event mounts. When collecting them, the player needs to do it within 1-3 weeks. By fulfilling these conditions, you will get the required number of tokens at the end of the specified period. You can find out more about the deadlines on the Wowhead or Battlenet pages. With the information about the most important events of the game, the gamer will always be able to make the right decision and collect more useful and valuable resources. PvP mounts. These are game objects that require some PvP-related actions to conquer. Be sure to check which mounts are suitable for any character, and which are associated only with certain characters, for example, Arena and RBG.

In addition, we cannot ignore the Garrison mounts. These game resources have a number of interesting features. Along with the usual privileges, they provide their host with new opportunities and benefits. For those who prefer Legion, there are many add-ons available, notably Warlords of Draenor. If you have already started this project, you should definitely finish it, as it will give you a lot of money.

