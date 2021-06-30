Why Are Movie-Themed Slots So Popular?

We’ve all seen a movie or two that managed to pull us in so deeply that we wanted to watch it over and over again — or at least find a way to continue enjoying it for a little while longer. If the movie you like doesn’t have a sequel, there might be different sources of entertainment that could help you fill the void it has left. For instance, you could read a book the movie was based on or find an online slot with the same theme.

Luckily for you, movie-themed slots are all the rage nowadays. What's more, operators have been creating more and more slots based on or inspired by popular movies.

If you’re still not sure why these slots are so popular, keep reading to find out.

Familiar Themes

Market research is extremely important when it comes to figuring out which themes attract players. After all, when you put features and potential rewards aside, players tend to be attracted to those games that have familiar themes.

Some of the biggest names in the industry, like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Playtech, are always fantastic at selecting the movies to base their games on. Those are mostly movie titles that have caught the public’s attention, such as the latest blockbusters or all-time favourites.

Interestingly, providers don’t focus solely on light-hearted movies to attract players. Due to diversity in fans’ tastes, you’ll often see slots based on horror movies, thrillers, and dark-themed film series.

Once the providers have chosen the movie for inspiration, they need to work hard to capture its essence. Movie buffs will not return to spinning the reels if they don’t feel connected to the story immediately. The approach to the slot needs to leave the players feeling engaged so that they do not lose interest.

Graphics and Soundtrack

As we’ve mentioned, capturing the movie’s true nature is essential in delivering a good movie-themed slot. That is why those slot providers that have received permission to use the materials from the original movie are more likely to create exciting games than those who haven’t.

Naturally, not all slot providers can use similar graphics or the original soundtracks to create their slot games. In fact, you’ll notice that many low-ranking providers feature movie-themed slots that only resemble a popular movie.

However, some of the leading providers in the industry will feature original material from the movie. As a result, you can see some of your favourite characters on the reels or even hear their voices while playing. The same goes for soundtracks. Almost all top-ranking movie-themed slots feature original soundtracks, and such features will make you feel as if you were experiencing the storyline all over again.

Some providers have even managed to feature classic scenes from famous movies in their slot games. These scenes appear as the player progresses in the game. So you get to see them at various stages — as the start of a bonus feature, an introduction clip, or just randomly.

Winning Factor

When watching a movie, you might enjoy it for a few hours, but once it’s over — that’s it. However, when playing a movie-themed game, you get to enjoy the story, characters, music, and more while also having a chance to win some hefty awards.

This is another reason why players are attracted to movie-themed slots. Not only do they get the opportunity to extend their interest in the film, but they also have a chance to win money. Such slots allow players to boost their bankroll dramatically.

You’ll notice that most movie-themed slots come equipped with generous bonus features. Some of them, like Playtech’s Gladiator slot, based on the Russell Crowe film of the same name, are even linked to progressive jackpots. That means the game’s jackpot rises every time a player spins the reels. It continues to grow until one lucky player hits the jackpot and takes the prize home.

Other Incentives

Aside from the winning factor that we’ve mentioned above, almost all movie-themed slots come with additional incentives. Most of these incentives are manifested as free spins, but some offer additional features, like wilds, multipliers, scatters, and so on.

If you have experience playing slots, you know how important it is to find a good feature-filled slot. Take this and combine it with your favourite movie, and you are bound to get an unforgettable experience.

However, if you’re a first-time slot player, you are yet to realize how important it is to find a movie-themed slot game with additional incentives, like free spins. That’s why we advise you to give Microgaming’s Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs a go and see how free spins impact your gameplay. Not only will this experience extend your interest in the movie, but you’ll also get to play with increased odds of winning.

Most Popular Movie-Themed Slots

The choice of movie-themed slots is extremely rich, so it might be challenging to separate the wheat from the chaff.

If you’re interested in finding out which movie-themed slots have been the most popular in recent years, keep reading. You’ll find a detailed list with the slot’s title and provider below.

Jurassic Park by Microgaming

Kong: The Eighth Wonder of the World by Playtech

Halloween by Microgaming

Gladiator by Playtech

Creature From the Black Lagoon by NetEnt

Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs by Microgaming

The Dark Knight by Playtech

Planet of the Apes by NetEnt

Naturally, there are many other movie-themed slots that might catch your attention once you start researching them. However, these titles have been considered top-quality games for some time now, so you can start your movie-themed slot journey by playing them. Regardless of what you pick, you can’t go wrong.