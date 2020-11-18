3 Things to Expect When Moving Into a PG in a Metropolitan City

All of us travel. We undertake journeys long and small. Some argue that life itself is a journey and the different phases we go through are mere stages of the journey. Mythology and history are replete with coming of age stories, the transition from childhood to adulthood, and everything in between. These stories generally involve a young adult, an adventurer, full of life but too impulsive for his/her own good and end with our lively protagonist finding the proverbial fortune and, more importantly, a worldview forged through experience and not anecdotes. There is a reason why these stories are timeless and appealing; everyone can identify with this process of physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual moulting. People, since time immemorial, have left their homes, their comfort zones in search of a better life. Those long and arduous journeys have now been replaced by long years in educational institutes and long hours in professional spaces. However, the premise remains the same; you must expose yourself to the world to carve your own niche.

The modern-day journey might not seem as perilous but it has its own risks. In a country like ours, where children are sheltered, it becomes difficult for parents to let go of their children and conversely, the children are apprehensive about leaving home for a new and different environment. With connectivity no longer an issue due to the advent of the internet, the old days of letters and trunk calls are long gone. While modern facilities have made the process very convenient, there is still a lot of trepidation involved in sending children to a completely different environment. For youngsters, the prospect of leaving home is exciting and overwhelming at the same time and for good reason. While everyone’s journey is different, there are certain common elements to this age-old tradition. If you are about to embark on your own coming of age journey, get ready to deal with the following things:

1. Loneliness

At the risk of starting on a negative note, loneliness is a constant companion on the road. When you first leave home for higher education or employment, you are leaving a space of comfort and intimacy for a completely alien domain. If it is your first day in a PG and you are not very adept at socialising, things could seem a little dreary and lonely. However, this stage is perfunctory as it does not take very long for people sharing the same environment to gel with each other and form lasting bonds. If you are fortunate enough to find the right kind of living environment, you can form lasting friendships in PGs and hostels. The right living space invites a particular kind of people; individuals who seek growth and excellence and forge new connections while fulfilling their purpose.

2. Camaraderie

As mentioned earlier, people sharing the same circumstances tend to form connections. When you migrate to a metropolitan city from a small town, you both fear and harbour some amount of xenophobia and the transition is enough to unsettle even the calmest of people. But in a co-living space, there will be others who are going through the same phase or have been through it recently. This creates bonds that transcend the professional and the formal, giving you friends for life. This Espirit de Corps due to people sharing the same space, forming connections and bonds may be your first experience as independent adults. You learn a lot about communicating and interacting with people, especially if your living space provider organises events that encourage the same.

3. Exposure

When you move to a metropolitan city, chasing your dreams, you are quite naïve about achieving your dreams. You seek education and/or social mobility but lack the proper know-how on obtaining it. Moreover, the daily grind of running your own household and managing lifestyle needs can take a toll in the long run, leaving you in want of time for yourself. This is where your PG comes in. Professionally managed PGs offer state-of-the-art amenities along with essential services like housekeeping, laundry, and food among others, giving you enough time to focus on yourself and your personal growth. Apart from these services and amenities, professionally managed PGs tend to have an eclectic clientele, which means you can get exposure to different cultures and perspectives in your normal, daily interactions. These interactions will help you develop your own, distinct worldview. It is said that reading cures ignorance and travelling cures xenophobia, but renting the right kind of co-living space can help you cure both. A well-managed living space can define your growth in the formative years through the right exposure.

The time spent in a PG or hostel is a very significant step in your journey. These are the formative years where everything you experience adds to your personality. Just like the protagonist of lore, it is the time to gain wisdom while making the most of your opportunities. Do not fret; life in a PG is mostly fun and games. You end up forming great friendships that last years, you learn the finer points of adulthood including managing your expenses and taking care of yourself while you interact with people in a similar age bracket in a fast-paced environment. Managed accommodations not only provide a stimulating environment for the holistic growth of young people but are also fun to live in with regular interactive events, interesting menus, recreational zones and most importantly, the kind of people who you would love to live with.