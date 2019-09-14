Must – Have Tools For Throwing An Epic Party

Do we ever really need a reason to party? Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings – these are all wonderful occasions to celebrate with friends and family. But simpler occasions like the change of season or the launch of your blog are valid reasons for merriment too. Heck, throw a party just because you can!
Once you have your epic theme, invite list and signature drink planned, make sure to have all the right tools on hand to ensure your event runs smoothly. Spoiler alert – put a wet-dry vacuum cleaner at the top of that list because you’ll this multi-tasking wonder before, during and after the party. Need instant gratification? Click here to fast-forward to finding the wet-dry vacuum size, features and price point that’s right for you.
Party planning is all about anticipating the needs of your guests. Be the hostess-with-the mostest (follow a party checklist to help) and avoid embarrassing party fails by having the right tools on-hand for set-up, serving and dealing with the aftermath of your soiree.
Before Guests Arrive
Space: Of course you’ll want your entire party atmosphere set before the first guest arrives. Creating space for mingling or dancing may require you to move furniture. Use a moving blanket or adhesive protectors underneath to make the task easier and prevent damage to your furniture or floors. And if any disassembly is required, an allen key or screwdriver will likely be needed.
Music & Decor: If your party vision includes a DJ, lighting effects or any other fun feature with electrical needs, make sure you have any necessary power bars and extension cords, or a generator if you’re going big and outdoors. Not going quite so big? In place of a DJ a great party playlist will do.
At The Party
Food: Guests will not only enjoy but remember and talk about great food. If you (or someone with better culinary skills) will be grilling, you’ll want to have a good quality set of barbecue tools available to ensure great taste, as well as enough fuel to last the duration of the event.
Drink: If you haven’t already, invest in high quality wine opener, and have additional wine and bottle openers on-hand so no one’s ever stuck looking for one.
Post-Party
Clean-Up: In actuality, you’ll be cleaning up before, during and after the festivities. Because this is the party-planning duty you’re probably least excited about, having a tool that makes it quick and effective is a win. A wet-dry vacuum cleaner which does the job of both a broom and a mop, will help you make every room, including the bathroom, presentable. You can quickly clean up food or wine spills during the party, and any larger messes after. And today’s models offer as many different sizes, styles and features as there are songs on your party playlist so you’re such to find one that works for you.
Repairs: In addition to the inevitable state of post-party mess to clean up, you may find a few damaged or broken items in need of repair. Renting, borrowing or owning a set of basic tools will come in handy if there are table legs to tighten or pictures to rehang. And a strong holding glue which you can find at your local hardware store can mend broken vases or other delicate items.