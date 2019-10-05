Must Haves: 6 Sexy Robes

Tamara Vlahovicby:

October 5, 2019

Style

The word “robe” immediately conjures images of lumpy, stained, novelty-print terry cloth garments. These kinds of robes are fine for lounging around the house when you have the flu, but what if you’re looking for a little more glamour in your loungewear? More Liza Minnelli in “Cabaret” than Gwyneth Paltrow in “Contagion”? We’ve got you covered. Click through for 7 sexy robes in lace, satin, and sheer fabrics…

Black Lace Robe

Source: barenecessities

$58, Nordstrom

Pink Chiffon Robe

Source: aliexpress

$17, Forever 21

Rose Print Robe

Source: shoptiques

$24, Dillard’s

Peacock Print Kimono

Source: beadedcreations

$24, Amazon

Long Sheer Robe

Source: etsy

$82, Nordstrom

Black Kimono

Source: bluebella

$50, Victoria’s Secret

Original by: Winona Dimeo-Ediger

Last modified: October 5, 2019

About the Author:

Tamara Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *