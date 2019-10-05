Must Haves: 6 Sexy Robes

The word “robe” immediately conjures images of lumpy, stained, novelty-print terry cloth garments. These kinds of robes are fine for lounging around the house when you have the flu, but what if you’re looking for a little more glamour in your loungewear? More Liza Minnelli in “Cabaret” than Gwyneth Paltrow in “Contagion”? We’ve got you covered. Click through for 7 sexy robes in lace, satin, and sheer fabrics…
Black Lace Robe
$58, Nordstrom
Pink Chiffon Robe
$17, Forever 21
Rose Print Robe
$24, Dillard’s
Peacock Print Kimono
$24, Amazon
Long Sheer Robe
$82, Nordstrom
Black Kimono
$50, Victoria’s Secret
