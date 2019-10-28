My Story: Hair Transplant Surgery

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Though I’m not a doctor or a specialist but I would like to share my own experience of hair transplant treatment with everyone because I have seen many people searching for the same.

It’s almost two decades back when I was staying in the hostel for the post-graduation, it was the year 1997, I first noticed abnormal hair loss. Until then, I always had thick curly hair. But it started thinning when I first stepped out from my home to a hostel. Though in the beginning, I didn’t pay much attention as it wasn’t visible due to my dense hair but soon, I realized it was not normal. So, I started experimenting with different homemade remedies suggested by some people. But these remedies were all in vain and my hair loss continued to aggravate.

It was high time, so I scoured the internet which gave extensive information about hair transplants in Mumbai. I would like to share this site along with my experience as you may find it helpful. Visit this site to find some of the best specialists along with their profiles and experience. However, I was in a little dilemma about the treatment. By this time, around the end of the year 1999, I was working in Mumbai. In my job, I would have to meet different people, attend client meetings in different places and present seminars. I always needed to look presentable because my job profile demanded it. Everything was alright except for my hair. Every time I saw myself in the mirror, my confidence dwindled.

So, I finally decided to consult a doctor for a hair transplant. I went to the doctor but there also I faced a challenge, whether I am a good candidate for a hair transplant or not.

I learned that hair transplant surgery is a good option for almost 90% of the bald men in the country but it’s not the same case with us, women. Very few women have the hair loss type which makes them good applicants for hair restoration surgery. Only 2-5% of women make good candidates, and thankfully I was one of them. As I suffered from traction alopecia which is non-hormonal, it made me a suitable candidate for surgery.

It was starting in the year 2000, the procedure started. The pre-operative procedure included a set of instructions that I was supposed to follow two weeks prior to the operation. I was instructed not to smoke or intake alcohol as these would affect the healing of the wound caused by the surgery and the recovery. I was not allowed to go for any haircut as the growth of hair in the donor area should have been enough for the transplant. I was given a list of medications that I can and cannot take beforehand. I was advised to massage my scalp for a minimum of 10 minutes to a maximum of 30 minutes every day.

Then came the day of surgery, a flood of thoughts rushed in, whether this is the right choice I made or not and many others. I opted for the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) procedure. However, the procedure started with the doctor injecting anesthesia. It was the only time I felt the pain during the procedure. Then there was an incision made which was later closed with stitches. I knew this procedure will give good results only if it is performed by an experienced surgeon and I was lucky enough to get one. As mine was a type II pattern of hair loss so I had 2500-2600 grafts in total. The procedure took almost 15 hours to complete with a few breaks. I was feeling good that finally, everything will be alright again after such a long wait.

The surgery completed with a list of post-operative measures which included the intake of medicines such as pain medication, antibiotics for reducing the risk of skin infection and anti-inflammatory medications to keep swelling down. And within 6 months, I observed the normal hair growth.

Now it is the year 2019, after successfully undergoing the hair transplant procedure I can boldly state that I have regained my confidence and I’m very thankful to the concerned doctor for bringing back my lost self-assurance. Nowadays, a new scarless technique which is FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is more prominently used. My doctor was experienced enough that my scars are more or less invisible so, I would suggest people those who have a hair loss problem should opt for a hair transplant without any second thought. It will definitely be the right choice.