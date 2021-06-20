8 Signs You Need A Better Beard Care Routine

The greatest accessory a man can wear on his face is his glorious beard. Bears have become extremely popular over the last decade, even more than they were in the glory days. Many men have chosen to let their beards grow, but since most of us use the same soap to wash our hands, face and body, there’s little to no chance that we have a clue on how to properly take care of our beards.

Sure, we’ve heard all about beard oils and pomades, but that really doesn’t do much if you don’t apply it properly or you do some other things that may damage your beard. So, if yours look dull and boring, it may be time to change things up. Here are some of the signs you might notice that clearly say – you need to start taking better care of your beard!

1. Split Ends

Split ends aren’t only reserved for your hair. Any hair strand on our body can split if it grows large enough and isn’t properly cared for. This is one of the most common problems you might face if you’re sporting a long beard.

This doesn’t mean that you have to shave, but you will need to change things up. The best way to check if you have split ends is to grab a small portion of your beard and inspect the ends. You can even do it with a single strand, although a single strand could be misleading.

If you notice split ends, try using natural-based oil for split ends, but we would advise trimming the damaged portion. If you leave it out for too long, your whole strand is going to struggle and you’re going to ruin your glorious face-fur.

2. It Looks Dull

Arguably, the first thing you’ll notice is that your bead looks plain and boring. A healthy beard will have some natural shine and vibrance to it. Damaged won’t. Now, you could argue that you have dry and dull-looking bead by nature, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything about it.

If your beard doesn’t shine when the light hits it – you need to change your routine. Get a new shampoo, get a new conditioner and get some new oils. That should solve the issue of a dull-looking beard in no time.

3. It’s Rough

Do you know what’s something everyone with a long beard does that they probably shouldn’t do? They run their hands through it. Now, we’ll get to why you should do that in a bit, but for now, let’s focus on what you feel when you run your finger through your beard.

If your beard feels rough and dry to the touch, that’s usually the sign of an unhealthy beard that needs some taking care of. According to Castlebeard, if your man-mane feels rough to the touch, you need to add some oils and pomades to your routine to get all nice and soft.

Think about it, do you think anyone will want to smooch with you if your beard scratches their face all over? Yeah, we didn’t think so, too.

4. It’s Tangled

Now, if you’re sporting a short beard, this probably won’t be an issue for you, but for all those lumberjacks out there – your mighty beard shouldn’t be tangled! Instead, it should be nice and combed, just like your hair. Now, we understand that you might be going for look not-so-neat, but still, leave your beard tangled for too long and the first time you try and untangle it – you’re going to lose a lot of it. So, grab a comb and start untangling that mighty mess you’ve got going on – nobody wants to see that!

5. It’s All Over The Place

Once again – why would you rock a bedhead on your face all day long? Unless you’re playing a hobo in a movie, there’s no reason for your beard to be messy and all over the place – it just doesn’t look good.

Even worse, not only does it not look good, but if you don’t comb your hair the way they grow – they’re going to fall out and leave you with a patchy mess and we’re certain you don’t want that.

Now, let’s switch things up a bit. Here are some things that may be a part of your daily routine that really shouldn’t be.

6. You’re Using The Same Shampoo For Your Hair And Beard

Now, if you’re using a gentle, natural-based shampoo, then it’s probably fine, but if you’re not – stop it right now. Most men-oriented shampoos are filled with harsh chemicals that are too strong for your face. All of those chemicals are used to fight dandruff and other problems men often face, but that’s only going to ruin your beard and the skin on your face. Therefore, get a separate shampoo for your hair!

7. You’re Touching It All The Time

We get it. You’re proud of your glorious beard – who wouldn’t be? But that doesn’t mean you should stroke it all day long. Now, we understand that you’re gentle and you’re not pulling any hair out (hopefully), but still, whether you like it or not – your hands are dirty. There are all kinds of dirt and bacteria on your hands that will find their new home in your beard and we’re absolutely positive you don’t want that. So, keep your hands off!

8. You’re Using The Same Brush And Comb For Your Hair And Beard

A hairbrush and a hair comb are not made for the beard. You might think, well, what’s the difference? They both do the trick, right? Wrong. They don’t. Brushes and combs for your hair all the same length and they won’t reach those tiny hairs that you can’t see but still have to comb. Furthermore, they won’t do a good job removing the dead skin cells from your beard because they won’t be able to reach them.

Also, hairbrushes and combs are often too wide to evenly distribute the beard oils, which kind of defeats the purpose of using oils, balms or pomades.

Conclusion:

If you recognize yourself in any of these or if you’ve noticed some of these signs – switch things up. Get some new products and step up your beard routine – you’ll notice the difference right away.