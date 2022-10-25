New Year’s Eve in New York: Where to Celebrate

New Year’s euphoria begins soon, and big cities are already preparing for the big welcome. Since we couldn’t celebrate much in previous years due to the coronavirus situation, we all hope that this year things will be better for us. Thus, cities such as New York, Barcelona, Paris, Tokyo, and Melbourne, are already working on preparations for New Year’s Eve. However, we do not forget that we are in a new economic crisis and that saving is recommended these days.

However, New York remains one of the most exclusive destinations where you can wait for the New Year. That is why in this article we will say something more about the best places that you can visit. Оn Nueva-York.Online you can find many interesting suggestions, organize a quality reception yourself, and have a wonderful evening.

1. Don’t miss Times Square and the great party

Times Square is a prime place in New York. Sometimes you will read suggestions not to come there because there are too many people and police control. But on the other hand, Times Square is where the New Year’s magic happens. So dedicate at least a few hours to feel the authentic atmosphere of the holidays.

You will see many wonderful live performances, as well as the magical lights of Christmas sparkles. Best of all, this experience is free and available to everyone.

2. Midnight in Central Park

Central Park is beautiful in the winter. If there is snow, the park turns into a magical space. What you must not miss is the New Year’s Midnight Run, in which up to 5000 people traditionally participate.

Most often, this event ends with a masquerade ball. Also, this is one of the most affordable New Year’s Eve experiences you can have in New York.

3. Brooklyn Bridge at midnight

This bridge is one of the most recognizable landmarks of the city. If you’ve already been to New York, then you might have passed by. And if you’re going for the first time, you’ll recognize it from the numerous Christmas movies you watch every year.

Celebrating the New Year is not a formality in this part, but it is something that many locals and visitors do every year.

4. Visit a rooftop party

New Year’s parties in New York are exclusive and glamorous. The advantage of the rooftop is that you have a unique view of the city at any moment.

What you can choose yourself is whether you will be in an exclusive or a cheaper club. It’s good that New York brings entertainment for everyone.

So, you can choose exclusive gala events with lots of food and drinks, or dedicate yourself only to the dance floor.

Of course, we recommend that you respect all measures, because the pandemic is not over yet, so there may be additional rules for entertainment.

5. City cruises

Another wonderful activity is city cruises. Imagine ushering in the new year as you watch the city light up with beautiful fireworks.

Of course, for both clubs and cruisers, it is true that you have different price ranges. The advantage is that you are far from the city crowd, and you have the opportunity to take beautiful artistic photos. New York is magical during the holidays, no matter which way you look at it.

6. Movie nights for those who don’t like parties

Many people are not fans of loud music, spotlights, and big pushers. For them, visiting a night cinema is an ideal choice. Imagine how wonderful it would be to watch a great movie while eating popcorn and drinking wine.

You can do this at the cinema, or organize it at home. Sure, you can watch a movie at midnight anywhere in the world, but New York offers wonderful magic that you won’t want to miss.

7. Reception at Madame Tussauds

Have you ever thought of ringing in the New Year with wax replicas of your favorite celebrities? One of the beauties of New York is that you absolutely can do that.

We would say that it is one of the most unique experiences you can have and one that many of your friends would envy.

What do you need to know about traveling to New York?

New York is a city that never sleeps. You should know that from the first moment you decide to travel. Get ready for busy days, lots of fun, as well as constant noise from all sides. However, we would tell you that it is one of the best experiences you can have in the US.

That’s why New York is one of the best cities where you can wait for the New Year and have fun with your friends for days.

However, before you travel, check what documents you need to enter the US. Depending on where you are coming from, you may need a visa or additional documents. Note that the US has a very strict immigration policy, even for tourists.

Therefore, check which documents you need and how long they are valid.

If you travel for the New Year, you must be prepared that all the people around you will be cheerful and smiling, and all that euphoria is contagious and will easily transfer to you. So, get ready for a very dynamic party. If you prefer to stay at home, you have many ways to have fun, but we recommend that you don’t miss out on the wonderful New Year’s activities in New York.

Conclusion

We hope that we have helped you find the reception that suits you the most. That’s why we compiled this list just for you. You still have plenty of time to organize your trip to the United States, but we would advise you to hurry because the New Year will come much faster than you expect.

With the help of our tips, you will surely find the kind of entertainment you want. And of course, we recommend that you visit New York in other seasons as well. This city has a lot to offer its visitors. You will surely find your favorite corner and it will be wonderful whenever you come.