Ninja Series – The Lightest Safety Shoes

There is a reason why the newest line of shoes in the Ninja Series is called UltraLight. A lot of new designs are emerging on the market, each one promising lightweight capabilities beyond imagination. Most of these do provide amazing lightweight capabilities, but they fall short in other important categories. However, one manufacturer that has delivered on that promise and still manages to preserve quality all around is Indestructible Ryder. The Ninja Series – UltraLight is the world’s lightest workshoe that represents the benchmark of the industry in safety standards.

These shoes meet all the demands of safety while working and it even surpasses the comfort capabilities of most workshoes.

The series is well-thought-out, pushing the design to the next level. The limits set out by the shoe manufacturing industry do not apply to the Ninja Series, as the Ninja UltraLight weights just about 0.66lbs / 300 g each. This means that you get a pair of shoes that weigh less than a kilogram.

It’s easy to compare the weight of the Ninja UltraLight to most normal pairs of sneakers, let alone workshoes. The Ninja UltraLight is more than equipped to be the industry standard in terms of lightweight, contemporary looks, and manufacturing.

Properties of the Ninja Ultralight

We mentioned that the Ninja UltraLight weights no more than 300g each; this is one of the biggest bonuses of the entire Ninja Series. We have talked about the lightweight properties of these shoes for a whole lot now, so for more information about it, you can visit this website.

The midsole of the shoes is made out of the hardest Kevlar that boasts excellent anti-piercing properties. The latest advances in Kevlar technology have allowed the manufacturing of bull-proof materials that are lightweight and comfortable.

Another very important property of these shoes is the fact that they are pressure and shock-resistant, making them the most highly sought-out shoes in the construction industry and similar fields. The shoes offer insulation protection up to 6000v, and the entire shoe is covered with anti-skid elements that prevent the shoe from tearing and wearing.

However, probably the biggest surprise is the fact that this shoe is extremely soft and comfortable for the person wearing it. The sole of the shoe is specially designed to provide a soft walk, and it can even soften the landing while jumping from higher reaches.

The super comfy 3D inner sole design makes it a must-have shoe for those exhibiting problems during longer hours of standing.

It is made out of a breathable material that keeps everything nice and ventilated during longer hours of usage, preventing you from smelling up the shoe.

The head of the shoe is widened and customized with 2mm of European steel standards for shoe heads. This makes the activity space larger and more comfortable for the wearer.

Another property of the sole is the fact that it is multi-functional. The innovative technology behind the gear pattern acts and provides anti-slip effects, insulation protection, and wear resistance. Furthermore, the sole of the shoes is Kevlar stab-resistant making them immune to piercing from nails.