Foreign Words to Help You Describe Falling in Love

Language is an incredible thing. The specificity of what one languages choose to express while others do not is mind blowing to say the least. The idea that there are words in one language that can never quite be captured in another has long captured people’s minds.

Of course, we all have words or phrases that have immense personal connotations, but the connotations of different words that are universally understood by native speakers of different dialects are often amazing—especially when it comes to love. Equally amazing are the seemingly universal concepts that go without names in one language, but are captured perfectly in a single term in another.

Here are some almost untranslatable words and phrases from around the world that aim describe the quirky behaviors and the indescribable feeling of being love:

Cafuné (Portuguese, Brazil): physical intimacy, but specifically running your fingers tenderly through a loved one’s hair

Fernsterin (German): to come to or climb through a lover’s window at night

Forelsket (Finnish): the euphoric feeling when you are starting to fall in love

Iktsuarpok (Inuit): the feeling of anticipation when you’re waiting for someone to arrive at your home

Kär (Swedish): the early stages of falling in love, a stage of romantic feeling before you’re sure that you’re in love with someone

Kilig (Tagalog): the giddy excitement that you feel after something good happens in your love life

Koi No Yokan (Japanese): the sense that you have just met someone that you could love one day, the anticipation of loving someone

La douleur exquise (French): the bittersweet pain of unrequited love

Litost (Czech): contextually used to mean the sadness brought on by running into a lost love, though it also means something like self-pity

Mamihilapinatani (Yaghan, Chile): a look shared by two people, each wishing that the other would initiate something that they both desire but which neither wants to begin

Naz (Urdu, Pakistan): the boost in confidence derived from knowing that someone loves you, the validation that comes from being desired

Onsra (Boro, India): the knowledge that a romance won’t last, the bittersweet feeling of love fading

Queesting (Dutch): inviting a lover into your bed for the express purpose of pillow talk

Razbiluto (Russian): the fond or sentimental feelings that you have towards someone you used to love

Retrouvailles (French): the elation felt upon reuniting with a lover after an extended absence

Saudade (Portuguese): the fruitless longing for a person from your past

Tuqburni (Arabic): the feeling that you could not survive without the person that you love

Viraag (Hindi): the specific pain of missing a loved one

Original by: Hannah Briggs