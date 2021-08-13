No Deposit Bonus Guide: The Free Money to Play at Online Casino

If you’ve never heard of a no deposit casino bonus, it’s time to get up to speed. This type of bonus stands out from the crowd and is highly coveted by players all over the world. It’s usually a free bonus that allows you to pick up real money winnings – the dream!

However, this one also has a lot of specificities that you should know before using it. Don’t just jump on the first bonus of this kind that you find, you risk being ripped off. In short, you will have understood that no deposit bonuses, although often reserved for new players, are not a matter for amateurs.

In order for you to know everything you need to know about no deposit bonuses, our team of experts has researched the subject to provide you with the best information and even gathered a list of selected bonuses on this page. So without further ado, below are the no deposit bonuses from A to Z.

Benefits of casino bonuses

a large number of promotions and bonuses

possibility to play in multi-tables

Disadvantages of casino bonuses

cases of theft of bank details

people who have been threatened by customer service

unsecured platform

not many solutions for payment

What is a no deposit bonus?

Of course, not every bonus is a no deposit bonus! In fact, this type of bonus must meet several conditions to be able to have this designation. Be careful because some establishments like to show off by making you believe that the bonus will be without deposit when it is not. Furthermore, a no deposit bonus does not necessarily mean a free bonus.

Such a bonus does not, as you might expect, have to be conditional on a deposit. That is, you don’t find the usual formula “So much bonus offered for a deposit of so much”. This kind of bonus has more subtle conditions and takes more particular forms. You will find it at the best casinos of the moment:

A no deposit bonus is a bonus that will be given to the player without the need to make a real money deposit beforehand. Here are the most common forms that this type of promotion can take:

Free money

This is the most sought-after form of no deposit bonus at online casinos. Indeed, this type of bonus gives the strong impression of getting free money which, it must be said, is very satisfying.

How the bonus works:

In concrete terms, the bonus takes the form of free money. For example, the casino advertises “No deposit bonus of $7”. This means that the online casino will offer the player the advertised amount of money without the need to make a deposit at the casino site.

Bonus Benefits:

With this amount, the player will be able to access the platform’s games – all of them or only some of them depending on the conditions imposed by the casino – and wager the bonus money to play. Basically, the player will be able to play the casino games for free.

However, unlike the demo mode found on most online gaming sites, the bonus also allows the player to win. These winnings can either be used by the player to continue playing at the casino or can also be withdrawn in real money.

The no deposit bonus money has the significant advantage of allowing players to test live games that are not usually part of the demo mode offer. It, therefore, allows access to a wider selection of games.

Bonus conditions:

This type of no deposit bonus may be subject to several conditions such as wagering requirements or specific withdrawal requirements.

In addition, before this no deposit bonus is awarded to players, they will usually be asked to register with the casino site. If this is not the case, we advise you to find out more because you risk being scammed. To avoid scams, choose a reliable site.

Free spins

Unlike bonus money, free spins are bonuses that only work on one specific type of game: pokies.

How the free spins work

They work in a slightly different way. Once they are obtained, they are credited directly to the pokies or slot machine(s) chosen by the player or by the casino itself.

In fact, pokies work on a system of spins. In each round, the player sets a bet, and if the symbols line up as expected, then the player wins. With each spin, a new game begins, independent of the previous one.

Free spins benefits

So, by offering you free spins, the casino is giving you a number of chances to win. If each of the free spins is successful, you may well win a nice sum of money.

More and more establishments are offering this kind of free no deposit bonus because they are simple to grant and the conditions are usually clear. Most of these bonuses are created in partnership with developers who wish to introduce their latest creations to the users of online casinos.

This bonus will allow players not only to discover new games but also to win real money that they can later withdraw.

Free spins bonus conditions

Anyway, this type of bonus is not without conditions either. As we said, it will not usually be possible to choose the pokie you want to credit your free spins to, since the bonus is often linked to a promotional offer, as at the best casinos:

In addition, the online casino often sets a wagering requirement or a maximum withdrawal amount. This means that you can’t win too much real money. But since it’s free it doesn’t really matter, does it?

How do I get a no deposit bonus?

Do you also want to benefit from exceptional no deposit offers? We understand it’s not as complicated as you might think! Of course, online casinos don’t have fun giving out free bonuses for fun either. Here are some of the conditions of attribution that are most often found on this type of establishment:

Having a player account. It sounds simple, but it’s important to remember that casinos need your personal information as well as to make sure that you are legally allowed to play gambling (e.g. being over 18 years old). Furthermore, without being registered you will not be able to withdraw your winnings.

Request it from customer service. Since bonuses are usually awarded following a deposit, and since we are talking about a no deposit bonus, you will often have to request it. So, contact the casino staff by email, phone, or Live Chat depending on the means of contact available to ask them to credit your no deposit bonus to your account.

Enter a bonus code. The bonus code is usually entered at the time of registration on the casino site. So be sure to check beforehand so that you don’t forget to enter the code and lose your free bonus.

Just as the terms of use and withdrawal vary by online casinos, so do the terms of awarding. So make sure you have all the information you need to get your no deposit bonus. The top casinos will give you all the information you need.

Playing with a no deposit bonus

Now that you know how to get your no deposit bonus, you can use it. So that you don’t get too lost, we’ll explain all the ins and outs of how to use it.

Using the no deposit bonus

As you probably know, online casinos have conditions for the use of games and bonuses. Thus, a no deposit bonus will always have specific terms and conditions. These will be easily accessible to players in the related information pages.

Generally, once awarded, the no deposit bonus will be credited directly to the player’s account if it is bonus money. If it is free spins, then these will be credited directly to the pokie advertised in the conditions. For free spins, there is no need to panic if you don’t see them appear in your balance.

Sometimes you may not be able to use the bonus money if you have real money in the casino. For example, if you have made a real money deposit, you will usually have to play the full amount before you can use the bonus money. That’s why it’s a good idea to use your no deposit bonus first!

What’s more, you’ll have to wait until you’ve used up your bonus before you can withdraw your winnings. In fact, if you withdraw or try to withdraw your winnings before you’ve used up the bonus, it could be gone. So be careful!

Games available with the no deposit bonus

As we said before, the games you can play with the no deposit bonus depend mostly on the type of bonus you have! To give you an example, it still seems complicated to use free spins in a Blackjack game.

So, if your online casino has offered you a free spins bonus, you will only have access to one type of game: pokies. Also, depending on the terms of the bonus, you will probably only have access to one slot machine where the free spins are credited.

Fortunately, free spins are not the only type of no deposit bonus! If you get a bonus amount of money, then you will have access to many more options. Again, the terms and conditions will be stated by the online casino beforehand. However, most online gaming sites allow you to use the no deposit bonus on any of the casino games on the platform (even pokies). This is a clear advantage since it allows the player to discover the games available on the live casino for free, for example.

How to make money with a no deposit casino bonus

Getting a no deposit bonus and wagering it on casino games is one thing. Winning money with it is another! Not all no deposit bonuses are designed to make you win money. Some are, for example, simply promotional offers. Here’s what you can expect to win with free bonuses.

Can you win real money with a no deposit bonus?

Not all no deposit bonuses allow you to win real money, but some do. As you already know, this kind of casino bonus is subject to a lot of conditions, especially when it comes to withdrawing your winnings.

However, it is possible to win real money if you meet all the conditions imposed by the online casino. For example, in order for the bonus money to turn into real money to be withdrawn, there are often wagering requirements that must be met in order to be legal. The casino may require you to wager the bonus money a certain number of times before you can withdraw it.

In addition, to make this marketing operation beneficial to casinos, they usually set winnings limits. This is a popular withdrawal requirement that is often found in free spins. Otherwise, it only takes 10 players in a row to win the jackpot and the online casino is good to go!

We often see the condition “maximum $200 limit” attached. This means that you will be able to withdraw a maximum of $200 of your no deposit bonus winnings, even if you have won more! You will be able to play the rest of the money back at the casino.

Withdrawing your winnings from an online casino

If you’ve finally earned something from the no deposit bonus, now it’s time to look at how to withdraw it! Here are the most common withdrawal requirements associated with no deposit bonuses:

Wagering requirements: This requirement is quite simple to meet. The casino will tell you the number of times you must wager the winnings from the no deposit bonus. For example, if you won 10 AUDs and the wagering requirement is 30 times, you will have to wager the equivalent of 300 AUDs before you can withdraw your winnings in real money.

Deposit money: It may sound silly when you say it like that, but some casinos require you to make a minimum deposit before you can withdraw the winnings from the no deposit bonus. And yes, due to anti-money laundering policies, it is impossible for an online casino to pay you money if you have not deposited money first.

Account Verification: Whether you are trying to withdraw your no deposit bonus winnings or any other winnings, your account should have been verified. This is a necessary step before you can withdraw. The casino must verify your identity, the legality of your winnings, your age of majority, etc.

Maximum withdrawal amount: For a no deposit bonus casino, it is certainly not profitable to let all the recipients of such bonuses win unlimited amounts of money. Therefore, the online casino sets a withdrawal limit. You will not be able to withdraw all of your winnings if you exceed them.

As you already know, these rules are not exhaustive and can vary completely depending on the gaming platform. However, if there is one thing that is common to all online casinos, it is that if you don’t follow them, not only will you not be able to withdraw your winnings, but they will most certainly be deleted!

So before you start the traditional withdrawal procedure provided by the institution, make sure you have complied with all the withdrawal conditions. This is not something to be taken lightly.

Deposit bonuses VS no deposit bonuses: advantages and disadvantages

The no deposit bonus is therefore a very special bonus that does not really meet the same requirements as regular bonuses. But then, if you had to choose between a no deposit bonus and a deposit bonus, which one would be more advantageous? Here’s how to know:

A no deposit bonus is usually a free bonus. This means you can start your casino experience without having to spend any money.

A no deposit online casino bonus, just like a regular bonus, will usually allow you to win real money. However, sometimes no deposit casino bonuses are more about introducing you to the game offer than actually winning you money.

Bonuses such as welcome bonuses are generally more generous than no deposit bonuses.

No deposit bonuses in the form of free spins allow you to discover free pokie games.

The no deposit bonus in the form of bonus money allows you to test the table games among others and learn the rules without risking losing your money. In addition, you will be able to test the games live, which is not possible with the classic demo mode.

You can play for real money at the no deposit bonus casino without having to give your bank account information, which is a real advantage if you are afraid of scams.

Basically, a no deposit bonus is usually more advantageous in terms of commitment to the online casino. However, if you’re interested in the payout side of things, you’ll need to look into other types of bonuses like welcome bonuses for example.

Loyalty program another form of no deposit bonus?

As we have just seen, no deposit offers are a real advantage for players who do not want to commit themselves or have to share their sensitive data. However, if this is not your case, you may be interested in other types of no deposit bonuses!

In fact, a casino can offer its players free bonuses after they have proven a certain level of membership to the platform. In fact, a casino’s loyalty program can be an excellent source of free no deposit bonuses. These can be found at the best online casinos:

The idea is that by depositing money and betting on all the casino games, you earn loyalty points. Such programs are usually organized in such a way that they have several levels. You pass them by accumulating more points.

At each level, the casino offers you either a free bonus or some other form of reward. Most often, you will receive free spins to play your favorite pokie or slot machine or money to wager on your favorite table games. In all cases, these will be exclusive bonuses that will be made available to you.

It’s a great way to put money to work that you’re going to spend anyway. It would be interesting to find an online casino that offers this type of program in order to get even more exclusive bonuses!

No deposit bonuses through the VIP program?

Like all of us, you probably want to get access to the best offers. And who better to get the best bonuses than VIP players? Each online casino has its own rules for accessing its VIP club.

Sometimes to become a member you will need to make a significant minimum deposit. Or get a bonus code from customer service if you have proven your VIP status at your previous casino. Sometimes you simply have to work your way up the casino’s loyalty program before you are considered a VIP.

This status will most likely entitle you to an exclusive no deposit bonus offer. Since the online casino likes to pamper its VIP members, it will often give them free no deposit bonuses to keep them loyal. Free spins and cash are on offer!

Beware of scams: no deposit bonus terms and conditions

The reason why no deposit casino bonuses are so popular is that such offers are actually quite rare. Unfortunately, many establishments boast of offering free no deposit bonuses when in fact they are nothing but scams. It is therefore advisable for players to find out about the conditions applied to bonuses before accepting an offer. Here is a non-exhaustive list of things you can check to make sure you are not a victim of a casino scam.

Play at a reliable no deposit bonus casino

Before you look at the bonus conditions, you should know if the casino you are planning to play at is a reliable casino. Here is some useful information on how to recognize a reliable casino:

The casino has a recognized gaming license, such as the Curacao eGaming license, or accreditation by a state institution such as the Belgian Gaming Commission. This proves that the casino is legal, which is already an excellent point!

The casino offers different games developed by different types of publishers. Developers usually do some research on online casinos before forming partnerships with them. They don’t like to partner with establishments that could damage their reputation.

The casino interface is neat. It may sound silly, but usually unreliable sites don’t bother to develop a well-thought-out site.

Casino information is transparent. A casino that doesn’t take player safety seriously won’t let you see its terms and conditions so easily. Make sure you have access to all the important information.

In short, a casino must meet all of the above conditions in order to qualify as a reliable casino. Be careful, this is not a 100% safe method either! You can also consult the opinions of players or specialized sites to get an idea.

The requirements for a reliable no deposit bonus

Once you have made sure that the casino you want to play at and get your no deposit bonus is reliable, the next thing to know is whether the no deposit bonus is a reliable bonus! Here again, are some things to check to avoid the scam:

You must register with the online casino before the no deposit bonus is given to you. No reputable casino would offer you money unless they were sure you were a member.

You can easily find out the terms and conditions of the bonus and how to withdraw it. The casino must be absolutely transparent, they are not allowed to hide important information from you.

There are wagering requirements or a withdrawal limit. If not, the casino is not in compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

These conditions are almost a sine qua non, if they are not present, it certainly means that the casino does not offer a reliable bonus. Better safe than sorry!

Conclusion:

To conclude, we will simply say that no deposit bonuses are complex bonuses that you need to understand in their entirety before jumping on them. This advice also applies to all other types of bonuses, which can sometimes give you something other than a pleasant surprise.

Trust your instincts, if you think it’s too good to be true, it usually is. The no deposit bonus amount in the form of cash is usually no more than $10, so if you come across a $200 no deposit bonus, that should tip you off!

These no deposit offers provided by online casinos are usually very attractive, provided you are not fooled by misleading information. Keep in mind that these offers are more about getting to know the casino than actually making money.