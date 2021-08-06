The Best NZ Online Casino in 2021: The Essential Information to Select It Well

Players all over the world, including New Zealanders, love playing at online casinos since it’s convenient, fun, and there’re special offers that we can’t find at land-based casinos. However, not every online casino is safe. That’s why we’re here with this guide to help you select the best online casino.

In this article, we’re going to provide you with all the information we’ve gathered from our gaming experiences. Because, unlike any other guide, we’ve taken the time to detail the entire gaming process. And all this is just for you! We use our experience to guide you and especially to avoid casinos with bad intentions. Also, we’ve compiled a list of trusted online casinos in NZ in this list along with nonbias reviews and their bonuses.

What are the criteria to select the best online casino in NZ?

In order to evaluate the casinos, we suggest you follow these criteria:

Casino bonuses and promotions

The offers and promotions put forward by the casinos. It’s important to understand their peculiarities and the conditions to which the player is subject to obtain them.

Some particularly attractive bonuses sometimes hide very restrictive conditions of use. It’s better to look for the strengths and weaknesses of these promotions. This will make your gaming experience even better!

Software developers

The reputation of game software developers, the novelties, and of course their accessibility. A good game should be entertaining, visually pleasing, and innovative!

Every player likes to be surprised. A good game depends on its quality and especially on the reputation of its designer. Some of them have conquered the online gaming market with their good ideas, but also with the graphic and sound quality of their software.

Let’s give credit where credit is due and go through the productions of the best developers together. Among the giants of the market, remember the following names: Betsoft, NetEnt, Microgaming, ISoftBet, Yggdrasil, Playtech, and many others. They are to casino games what Michael Jackson is to pop music.

Mobile gambling option

Accessibility of the game spaces. A game adapted to its player is a game with a future. A quality gaming experience means a well-functioning interface. Whether on PC or mobile devices, the interface must be accessible to all your gaming devices.

Customer service performance

The quality of the customer service is the showcase of the online casino. This service must be efficient and attentive but above all available. Since an online casino is nothing without its players, the customer service must have answers to everything, be professional, and above all irreproachable!

Payment terms and methods

A well-informed user is likely to be satisfied. A good online casino should be able to provide you with a wide range of payment methods. You won’t feel trapped because you will have several options. You will be able to deposit in the way that suits you. After all, the customer is king!

How to avoid dubious gaming platforms?

Analysis of the data protection system

Let’s be clear. A good selection of your gaming platform requires a careful study of the platforms that interest you beforehand.

What you should look for: To ensure that the personal data you are about to provide is well protected; you need to make sure that the institution has a security feature that you can trust. Generally, 128-bit SSL encryption is the most effective security feature on the market. Usually indicated by a logo at the bottom of the page at every gambling site, including online casino in NZ, this encryption system is preferred by financial institutions.

How does it work?

As soon as you arrive on a new gaming platform, you will have to fill in a form that requires some basic information from you. Name, date of birth, identity card etc… Sensitive data that, in the wrong hands, could harm you. This is where SSL technology comes in. When you submit your form, the data is encrypted and sent to the registration department of your online casino. It is impossible to read your information while it is being sent. Trying to read it would be like trying to make sense of this: Qnib59ze4 G6b14brz6zfzegb997++rzE.

This highly effective device, therefore, prevents hackers from accessing your information.

A good online casino is subject to rules

A reliable gaming platform is a regulated platform. Therefore, you should make sure that your online casino has a gaming license. The license is a document that guarantees the legality of your gaming platform. Obtaining a license is far from simple. The online casino must first submit a solid file to the licensing body. It must meet several criteria and commit to inflexible regulations. This license must be renewed several times. By licensing an online casino, the state guarantees the payment of winnings to the players and the protection of their banking and personal information.

Which license should I choose?

Some licenses are highly rated in the online gaming market. European licenses are by far the most difficult to obtain. In fact, those from Gibraltar, Malta or the United Kingdom are particularly reliable.

Next in line are the Costa Rican and Curacao licenses, which are also reputable and guarantee the legality of the establishment.

Phantom casinos: What are the indicators?

There is a multitude of online casinos around the world. Unfortunately, as in any industry, there are some unscrupulous people out there. They model their appearance on other reliable online casinos and take advantage of your careless mistakes.

Unresponsive customer service, imaginary withdrawals… Here are our tips for spotting scams.

The features of an underground casino

Two elements can already put you in the ear. Thanks to them, you will not waste your time and will be able to direct yourself towards trusted platforms.

No response from customer service

Only one authorized payment method

In order to flush out these hackers, test the customer service first. You can reach them by phone or on live chat. You will find their contact information in the “support” or “chat” tab. If you don’t receive an answer within 24 hours, run away!

A gaming platform that aspires to be among the elite of online casinos cannot ignore the different payment methods. Generally plural, they allow the player to feel free to choose how he wants to proceed. You can use your Visa, Paysafe card, prepaid tickets, and e-wallets such as Neteller or Skrill for the most popular. If the establishment only offers you one payment method, which is your credit card, chances are it’s a scam!

Since there is always someone who has tested the platform before you, let us do it for you! The online casinos we recommend have been tested and approved by us. If any of these no-deposit casinos were scams, we would have been taken in before you!

Start playing at online casino in NZ in 5 steps

1. Playing without deposits

It’s up to every online casino to market their platform well to attract a maximum number of players. While some focus on their wide selection of games, others will tout the merits of their customer service. And finally the killer weapon: the no deposit bonus. This type of no deposit bonus casino is ideal for starting to play. But before you start, practice on free platforms! They will help you get the hang of it and refine your technique. Entering the world of gambling is like entering a pond. It is done in stages.

2. Do not download from the beginning

Start by playing without downloading. There are plenty of no deposit casinos that allow you to play without making a download. This would be ideal for your first time playing. Some older online casinos frequently require you to download the Flash Player in order to access the browser.

In order to play in good conditions, bring your computer or mobile device and make sure you have a good quality internet connection.

There are generally two programs that are used to download in order not to have compatibility problems with the platforms. These are FlashPlayer and Java. These two softwares allow a good downloading power. With one of these two programs, your browsing will be more fluid and smooth.

3. Favor the no deposit casino

As mentioned above, online casinos with no deposit bonuses have a lot to tempt you. One of the most powerful is the bonus. There is something for everyone. However, only one deserves your attention at this stage of your gaming process: the no deposit casino. It allows you to discover the platform without spending a cent. As soon as you sign up, the no deposit bonus casino provides you with a welcome gift that does not require a deposit. The no deposit casino is trying to welcome you, but also to make you understand that you too are an investment for them. In return for the gift, all they ask is that you play with it!

4. Do not cross the Rubicon

The most important thing is to respect the limits you set for yourself. This should be your golden rule before you start playing money. Setting limits is very simple. Identify your main expenses. Then establish a budget for entertainment only.

Within that budget, set a budget for online casino gambling. Set a maximum limit for yourself. This limit should not be exceeded under any circumstances!

How to choose the best casino bonuses?

As mentioned earlier, every casino has its own weapons. The bonus is like a catapult in a good old battle. It aims far and wide. It’s the argument that doesn’t go unnoticed. Better yet, it’s highly sought after by players. Why do no deposit casinos spearhead it? Well, could you imagine the owners of a physical casino calling you out on the street and soliciting you with bonuses to entice you into their establishment? The answer is obviously no.

These offers are therefore only available on the internet. This is one of the main advantages of playing online. And the no deposit casino has grasped it very well! When the online casino business started, the priority was on innovation. The idea was to redirect customers from physical casinos to online casinos. That’s when bonuses were born!

As you search, you will find that certain offers come up frequently:

Welcome Bonus

In an online casino in NZ, the welcome bonus often call a no deposit bonus, it does not require you to wager money from your own pocket. It is often free spins, a time limit bonus, or play money on certain machines.

Please note: there are several types of no deposit bonuses. For example, the no deposit casino has some bonuses that are only effective on pokies. If you’re a table gambler, this bonus will not be of any use to you. Some no deposit casinos even state in their terms of use that if you use your pokie bonus on a gaming table, your bonus and winnings will be removed. It is therefore particularly useful to find out about the terms and conditions beforehand.

Deposit Bonus

This bonus is often spread over your first 2-5 deposits to your player account. These bonuses usually vary depending on the amount you deposit at the online casino. This type of bonus can generally vary from 25% to 200% or even more on some platforms. The casino itself determines this percentage. Nothing forces the player to subscribe if the offer does not suit him.

This bonus is usually very popular with players because, even though it involves a deposit, it is a good way to build up a bigger wallet from the start by multiplying their bets.

Loyalty Bonus

This bonus is only available to regular users of the host casino. These users receive certain benefits and special promotions to reward their activity on the platform. Some no deposit and some deposit casinos include players in the loyalty program from their first wager. As players wager, they accumulate points. This allows them to access several statuses. This allows them to be considered a loyal player in the long run. This type of bonus often occurs during celebrations or special occasions such as Valentine’s Day or Halloween for example.

Refer a Friend Bonus

This bonus is designed to help you recommend the online casino. It is intended for players who choose to refer a friend. To do this, the player member must introduce their new member in the live chat. Once the new player is registered and makes their first wager, the “referring” player is credited with a real money bonus to their player account.

Birthday Bonus

Like any self-respecting casino, a member’s birthday is an opportunity for an online casino to show that they care. This is why it is not uncommon for some online casinos, with or without a no deposit bonus, to offer this bonus. The casino deposits a surprise gift into the player account of the birthday member. Free spins, special conditions, bonuses on certain machines, and much more.

Here’s a tip: work on maintaining a good relationship with the customer service operators. It may well lead to more pleasant surprises!

Again, these bonuses are intended to attract and retain customers of the online casino that offers them. They are useful marketing tools for online casinos and their customers. The no deposit casino has mastered this particularly well. However, these bonuses do not mean free either. They can be used under certain conditions. You should check them before using them, it will save you many surprises.

How the payout works at online casinos in NZ

At last, you’ve hit the jackpot! You can already imagine yourself on the beach with a cocktail in hand. You say to yourself, great, tomorrow, at the same time, I’ll be rich! Well, unlike deposits, withdrawals don’t move that fast!

How does the payout work?

Speed of payment should be as much a priority as welcome offers when choosing your platform. Since everything is never rosy, there are also drawbacks to playing online. For example, withdrawal times.

One of the most important qualities a player must have when it comes to making withdrawals is patience. Your withdrawals can take more than 24 hours. If you don’t hear from us within that time, contact customer support. All casinos, no deposit or not, in a serious approach will ask you to provide documents to validate the withdrawal. (ID, bank details, etc…). The time it takes to withdraw your winnings will depend on the time you take to provide these documents as well. Before betting for the first time, it is essential to be aware of the operation and conditions of withdrawal. Feel free to check them out before you play.

Adaptive casinos: The mobile casino

Is it possible today to part with your mobile devices?

We use them to communicate but also to entertain ourselves, watch movies, chat, book, and especially play!

This is why casinos have decided to adapt to this trend by launching new generation casinos. Even if some online casinos with no deposit bonuses are still slow to adopt the model, the new casinos have understood that accessing their platform from anywhere is the future!

Contrary to popular belief, gambling on mobile devices is becoming increasingly popular. This is an opportunity for no-deposit casinos to gain ground with players by providing them with the ideal mode to play anywhere. The site is therefore accessible on PC and mobile. Similar in appearance, navigation on mobile devices is just as fluid as on a computer. The interface has been designed to provide an optimal gaming experience. The entertainment options appear in the same way as on a computer screen and you have the same bonuses and logins.

Players can therefore decide to place their bets at any time, whether they are in the subway, a hotel or a waiting room.

Most of the most reputable game designers have taken care to adapt their software to mobile use as well, such as Betsoft, NetEnt, Play’n’go, Yggdrasil etc…

Beware!

Make sure you know how to download games from your platform so you won’t be surprised if the interface doesn’t work properly on mobile. You can find this information in the reviews we publish.

Some older generation online casinos may require you to download an application before you can properly access the interface.

Basically, the way you play is the same as on the PC. You can deposit and withdraw in the same way, as well as use your favorite games.

There are even benefits to mobile gaming. Some online casinos with no deposit bonuses offer certain bonuses to mobile players to encourage their use.

It doesn’t matter what mobile device you use, whether it’s an iPhone, iPad or Android. Most of these technologies are equipped with Java devices. It is powerful enough to provide a fast loading time. However, there are phones that do not support Flash technology as well, like the iPhone for example.

Besides, you don’t need to wonder about the security aspect of these gaming applications. These mobile versions are just as secure as the PC versions. If you have any doubts, it will be a question about the facility itself and not its mobile version.