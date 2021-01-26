Noelle Watters Personal Life, Marriage, Net Worth 2021

She has come into the spotlight when she started to work on TV and she has been having a very successful career there. She is known to be one of the most recognizable TV hosts. However, many people also know her as fashion stylist.

Personal Life

Noelle Watters’ father name is Peter Inguagiato while her mother’s name is Rosemary Inguagiato. She was born on the 5th of May in 1976 and she is 43 at the moment. As far as her education is concerned, she graduated from Fairfield University. It should be also noted that she was born in NYC.

Noelle Watters Marriage

Many people have known Noelle Watters due to her marriage to Jesse. The two of them met each other while they were working on Fox in 2002. It is not exactly known when their romance started but there are some predictions and speculations that this happened in 2002 or in 2003. They have been dating for a couple of years and this was a kind of an open relationship in terms that they used to publicly go out and share their mutual photos on social networks.

After a couple of years of dating and being together, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2009. It is not known when and where exactly the wedding ceremony took place. Their marriage and love resulted in two children, two daughters that they got together. On the 4th of November in 2011 the couple was blessed with 2 twin daughters. The couple also decided to name them Sophie and Elle Watters. However, six years from that moment passed and the couple was in a problem in 2017.

Namely, the marriage started to collapse due to the alleged affairs that Jesse was having. It has been speculated at that time that Jesse was having an affair with another woman from Fox. We are talking about Emma DiGiovine, who is working on Fox as an associate producer. These allegations were hard for Emma and this was the reason why she decided to ask for a divorce in 2017.

In the midst of the divorce, various details about the infidelity of Noelle’s husband came to light and the entire affair was now known. This affair let to Emma’s leaving Fox and this was not it since Noelle also left the network in 2018. In their fight for custody, Noelle won and she decided to move to Washington DC with the girls.

Net Worth 2021

As far as the net worth of Noelle Watters is concerned, it has been estimated at $1 million. It should be also noted that her annual salary is $100,000. This practically means that she earns $8,333 per month, $1,923 per year and $274 per day.

The vast majority of this money comes from her various engagements on TV as a host, she worked for Fox. However, it should be also mentioned that some of the money comes from her fashion line since she also works as a fashion stylist and she also had her show regarding this.