Nolan Johnson Talks About His Thriving Automation Business & Global Ecommerce

It’s obvious to everybody how global ecommerce has rapidly grown with no stop in sight in the past decade. And the recent pandemic has just put more gasoline on the fire. People, even older generations, now prefer to buy from the comfort of their home, with just few clicks or taps on a device than having to take their car, find parking, deal with crowded store lines and carry stuff back to their place. Nolan Johnson is not new to eCommerce. He has been involved with digital marketing for several years but he faced major success when he founded his company, NXJ Marketing in 2018, and just two years later he has created a thriving business model with several high end clients. He sat down to chat with us about what his company does, how it works, and his advice for other entrepreneurs who want to make a dent into the crowded marketing space.

The Company

NXJ Marketing focuses on a few key areas: marketing, ads, and automation. Nolan is self taught – instead of going the traditional college route, he spent years teaching himself sales and marketing. In 2018, he had a solid foundation and was able to set up his first company. Nolan and his company help small businesses sell on websites like Walmart and Amazon via automation. NXJ Marketing is now one of the top companies specializing in automation for Walmart.com.

How It Works

When Walmart launched the ability for 3rd party sellers to sell on their website Walmart.com in 2020, Nolan saw a huge opportunity before anybody else. With this update, anyone could start selling products on the site, without upfront costs or overhead. Most importantly, the site gets about 400 million visitors per month – yet the site only has 33,000 sellers, you can easily do the math. Nolan saw a niche that no one was taking advantage of and didn’t waste time overthinking this opportunity. Now, he actively helps his clients get access to warehouses with tens of millions of products that they can list on Walmart’s site, almost instantly. NXJ and his clients never see or touch the product – it ships straight from warehouse to customer. Nolan and his team help the client from store set up, product research, listing creation, and order fulfilment. They even handle customer service. It’s a turn ley business.

Sound too good to be true? Not only is the business ideal for small sellers to get ahead with low risk and start making a passime income, but NXJ itself has had crazy success with it. They boast a 100% success rate, with every client having recouped their costs and earning a profit in a very short time. Plus, none of the stores that NXJ has assisted have had any suspensions. They differentiate from other companies with a special software that allows them to ensure each product is always in stock – a common issue with other sellers in the automation industry. Customers also enjoy access to NXJ’s experts 12 hours a day via call, text, or email. With those kinds of stats, it’s easy to see why the business Nolan has built is so successful.

Lessons Learned

Nolan says the biggest lesson he learned was in 2019. The business was taking off, but he felt like he needed to be hands on with every aspect. If you’ve run a business, you know how hard it can be to trust others and let them take charge. Especially in the beginning, when you launch your “baby business”, it’s a hard mindset to snap out of. Nolan says that when he started to trust people and began outsourcing time consuming tasks, he was able to scale the business.

Nolan also discussed what keeps him motivated. He’s grown his business from a sole proprietorship into operating under an LLC and now he has a team he calls family. Aside from watching the business grow and helping clients reach their goals, he’s learned he has to keep his foot on the gas. He knows that if he lets off, he will just have to rebuild again – this keeps him disciplined and motivated.

Advice for Future Entrepreneurs

Nolan’s advice for new entrepreneurs? Stay consistent and patient. As Nolan says, when you first start out, you put in so many hours of hard work, not to mention the money you’re investing. It might seem like it takes forever to see results, but once things take off, you’ll see that you get paid over and over for all the work you put in at the beginning. As Nolan says, put people before the profits, and the rest will fall into place.

Want to keep up with Nolan? Check him out on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.