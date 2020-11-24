What Is Numerology and How Does It Work – 2020 Guide

Mathematics is one of the subjects we all had in schools. Some people will claim it is boring, while others will say it is interesting. It doesn’t matter if you like maths or not. Working with numbers can be entertaining and valuable. That especially counts if you are familiar with numerology.

You can hear different definitions of what numerology is. Some people like to say it is a “New Age” mathematics. The purpose of numerology is to study numbers relevant to your life. It is not a secret that almost every person on this planet has his lucky number. However, people often do not understand how numerology works. Have you ever researched more about astrology, for instance? If the answer to that question is yes, you may have a good insight into what numerology could be. These two fields are similar in many ways, and their purpose is to predict certain things in your life and guide you.

The main difference is the method people use to get the necessary answers. Logically, the only tool that numerology offers you is numbers.

The majority of the worldwide population does not know anything about numbers. Trying to predict certain things with numbers is not its only purpose. Numbers are there to help us understand ourselves as well as the entire world.

1. You Need to Find Meaning In Numbers

Different science fields will describe the entire universe in different ways. However, it seems that numerology describes it more uniquely. It is an idea that the universe is nothing more than a system. When the system becomes broken, basic elements are the only ones that remain. In this case, those basic elements are numbers.

Different numbers have different meanings. A good example of that is the number 333. Many people testified they often see that number. For instance, they see 3:33 on their clock too often. Some numerologists believe the number is associated with angels. More precisely, a not small group of people believes that guardian angels exist. Because of that, they believe the number 333 is some kind of communication attempt. If this number seems too interesting to you, or you have seen it many times so far, we recommend you click here. There you will manage to find out more about its meaning and some other relevant information.

2. Numerology Has a Long History

We know this may seem strange to you, but it is hard to say where numerology exactly came from. Scientists managed to find its traces in Babylon and Egypt. However, these pieces of evidence are not the only ones. Some prove that numerology was used thousands of years ago in countries like Greece, China, Japan, and Rome. As you see, it is not characteristical only for one period or for one continent. People around the ancient world were using it, and there is probably a good reason they were doing that.

Officially, Pythagoras is the creator of the numerology systems that we are using today. He had many theories that changed the meaning of the numbers completely. Unfortunately, it seems that people are still not aware enough of the power that numbers are hiding.

3. How Does It Work?

The answer to the question from above is not simple. More precisely, numerology is a complex science, and it will take time until you manage to understand everything. That is the reason why I won’t make an in-depth analysis here. It is in your best interest to start with the basics, and that is exactly what we prepared for you.

4. Numerology Reading

Numerology reading involves different types of calculation. All the calculations involve different sets and combinations of numbers that have different meanings. We already highlighted 333 as the most popular number in numerology, but it is not the only one.

The good news for beginners is that the entire process is entertaining. You can start with your name and your birthday. Even the date of your birth can tell you certain things about your life. Despite that, it can also guide you. Despite the birthday number, you can also use life path number, expression number, personality number, etc. The combination of these numbers will provide you with more information than most people gladly want to hear.

5. More about Life Path Number

The life path number is the essential number from the list we provided you with. Its name says the full story. The calculations you make with the life path number will tell you how direction your life should go. Despite that, it will tell you who you are, and what exactly you should be. It will also get you familiar with the potential challenges you will have to face during your life.

We will use an example to make things clear. Let’s imagine that your date of birth is August 3th, 1996. In that case, you should add up 8 + 3 = 11. After that, you need to break down your birth year like this 1 + 9 + 9 + 6 = 25. The next step is to add the two digits that you got 2 + 5 = 7. The same rule counts for all the types of double-digit numbers. Continue adding numbers together until you end up with a one-digit number.

After you get your life path number, you should check what the number says about you and your life. We believe the entire process will be easy even for people dealing with numerology for the first time.

6. More about Expression Number

Some people will name it destiny number, but both names refer to the same thing. It is a type of number that analyzes your desires, personal goals, and abilities. More precisely, it can show different types of traits that most people are not aware of.

Getting your expression number is easy. You need to convert your full birth name into numbers. However, for something like that, you will have to use the Pythagorean chart. The chart shows which number stands for each letter of the alphabet. After you get the total sum, you need to break it down to a single-digit number. The number you get will have different meanings. Despite that, you can also combine it with other core numbers in your life. In that way, you will manage to make a clear picture of who you are and what may happen in the future.