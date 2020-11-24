4 Reasons Why Investing in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Is So Popular – 2020 Guide

To start, we need to say one essential thing about financial stability around the world. It is correct that some countries have stronger economies, and they can ensure better living standards. Yet, that doesn’t mean all the citizens that live in countries like the USA, Germany, and France are rich. Lack of cash flow is a common problem for people around the world. Fortunately, living in the 21st century allows them to solve that problem in different ways.

Online technology has brought different business fields to the world. One of the fields that managed to gather huge popularity is the crypto industry. Cryptocurrencies are a relatively new invention, but they divided the entire world into two different groups. One smaller group of people still thinks that digital currencies are a scam. They are totally against it because they believe they won’t manage to survive on the market. Yet, there are two reasons why they have an opinion like that.

It is not a secret that virtual currencies have a turbulent past. Their value has gone up and down many times until now. Some investors, unfortunately, lost their money because of those changes. However, uncertainty is part of every investment and business. You can never be 100% sure that your investments will pay off. The same rule counts for all the industries that exist today. Because of that, that is not something that should scare you. On the other hand, these people usually do not research the industry to the fullest. There are also fake news as well as rumors that make people think cryptocurrencies are something bad.

Fortunately, you came to the right place to gather good quality information. We will analyze the reasons why investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies is so popular. The list of reasons we prepared for you will probably change your way of thinking. Because of that, let’s find them out together as soon as possible.

1. Developed Countries in the World Legalized Them

As we said, it doesn’t matter where you exactly live. There is a big chance you are struggling with a lack of cash flow. However, economically developed countries are the first ones that legalized digital currencies. You are free to invest and trade with cryptocurrencies in countries like Japan, the USA, Germany, France, etc. Countries that are not economically developed usually develop certain regulations a bit later. However, there are huge chances that countries around the world will decide on that move.

Keep in mind that digital currencies were not legalized at all for a certain period. However, after the developed countries started to legalize them, they become extremely popular among people. These regulations made cryptocurrencies safe which improved their popularity.

2. Transparency-One of the Main Reasons

Blockchain is one of the newest technologies that people got. Indeed, it primarily became an association for the crypto business field. However, many other industries like health care, fashion, and other ones started to apply the same technology for their needs. However, when we talk about digital currencies, blockchain managed to create all crypto processes more transparent.

You have probably heard so far about crypto distribution ledger. Well, the ledger became available to everyone. More precisely, every participant can see more details which made the entire industry more trustworthy. Imagine how good it is for every crypto used to store information without centralized authorities. We can use traditional currencies as an example. Different financial institutions like banks are involved in all transactions that we make. The only responsible parties for all the approved transactions are the one who pays and the one who receives the payment.

Of course, there are also mediums in form of crypto exchanges that will help you purchase digital currencies of your own. On the other hand, all information associated with transactions is available to people in real-time. They can’t update in any way if the parties don’t make an agreement.

3. Safety Is the Key

You will manage to hear different opinions about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. However, most of the crypto users will agree that blockchain is virtually unhackable. We will repeat the same thing once again. Blockchain ensures that all transactions are transparent, and all the data is accessible. All the information is available in real-time and updated every second. Because of that, chances that you will become the victim of fraud almost do not exist.

When you end the crypto transfer, the opportunity to reverse it does not exist. As we said, the third party, in this case, does not exist. Because of that, no one else can manipulate the transaction and stop its successful accomplishment.

You have probably heard many stories about different online frauds. Just like you, many people are afraid not to become a victim of something like that. Fortunately, advanced security convinced people that their money is safe. It protects them from fraud, malware, or hack attacks.

4. The Transactions Are Fast

We will use banks and traditional money as an example once again. Let’s imagine that you want to transfer money from one bank account to another. If you make the transaction on Friday afternoon, you will have to wait for Monday to come to get your money. On the other hand, banks also do not work for the holidays. Because of that, the transactions you make are slow. That can especially be a problem if you make overseas transactions because they usually last even longer.

The problem of that type does not exist with digital currencies. The entire transaction process lasts for a couple of seconds. There is no third party that can slow down it.

Final Thought

We highlighted four reasons why investing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies is so popular. Yet, they are not the only ones. The value of every digital currency does not depend on different worldwide happenings. We can’t say the same thing for traditional currencies. On the other hand, privacy is another reason why digital currencies are popular. Indeed, everything around transactions is transparent, but your identity is protected because your wallet is not connected with your identity.

We haven’t highlighted profitability as one of the reasons because that only depends on you. You need to work hard to improve your knowledge and skills about the entire cryptosystem. However, you can also find different tools that can help you make a better income. Many apps can help you predict certain changes in the crypto market thanks to AI technology and different algorithms.

Check here for more info: https://bitiq.app.