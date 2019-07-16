Nurses Reveal the Best Answers They Got When Asking About Patients’ Intimate History

Almost every adult has visited the doctor and had to relay the gruesome details of what happened behind their closed bedroom door, but there shouldn’t be any shame in being honest so that you can be as healthy as possible. Still it’s a little strange to tell someone you don’t know at all what you’ve been up to. Your best friends probably don’t even know about all that stuff. It’s really hard to shock a medical professional with your history, but a few of us have interesting stories that can make them blush.

Teen girl presents with abdominal pain and swears up and down that there is no way for her to be pregnant. Doc orders tests and as the lab is drawing blood, the mother asks the doc what he thinks it could be. The doc said, “Well if she claims she couldn’t be pregnant, she might have some kind of tumor or mass growing in her abdomen.”

After lab results come back, it appears she is actually pregnant. Ultrasound is ordered and shows a baby that is well developed. Mom is ordered to leave the room and a vaginal exam confirms that her abdominal pain is definitely contractions from active labor.

Patient is still saying that it’s impossible. Doc orders mom from the room and goes in to tell her that no matter what she is trying to say, right now it’s time to grow up because you are going to be a mother in a few hours. (Tokenofmyerection)