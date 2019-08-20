Okdermo – Eyelash growth serum review

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Not all eyelashes are equal. Some are short and spiky, others medium and curly, fat and full or long and curled, it is not an easy task to make your eyelashes look good in the morning. False lashes can be a great alternative, however, if you do not even have time in the morning to make some breakfast then struggling with strip lashes, glue and tweezers before work or school are simply impossible.

There are also semi-permanent lash extensions, but this still isn’t the perfect solution, since you will have to visit a professional every time they fall off. Fortunately, there is a way to grow out your eyelashes by using serums or oils. These serums are tubes of conditioning ingredients and vitamins that can boost your lashes’ growth when applied regularly. Today we are going to focus on okdermo’s eyelash growth serum.

What is Careprost eyelash growth serum?

Drops from this serum can easily make eyebrows or eyelashes grow wider, longer, fuller, darker and thicker. Careprost Eyelash serum can be applied on any hair on your body, such as a beard, hair, eyelashes, and eyebrows. The Careprost liquid is almost identical to the well-known eyelash serum Latisse. Their effectiveness and composition are very similar. The Careprost serum contains bimatoprost 0.03. You can buy this eyelash serum/drops online from the original manufacturer Sun Pharma at the online okdermo.com store.

If you want to grow your eyelashes as quick as possible and want to get the Careprost growth serum then check out their OKDERMO store.

Why should you use eyelash serum?

Using a serum with micro applicators or eyeliner on your upper eyelids you are activating follicle cell growth which is found in the dermis and as a result, in a couple of weeks, you are guaranteed to get thicker, longer, fuller and darker eyelashes or maybe even eyebrows. So this is why we recommend this high quality but much cheaper alternative to the Latisse eyelash drops (The Careprost liquid is approved as extremely effective from the FDA). The Careprost liquid can even help treat hypotrichosis ( a disease where a person does not have enough hair on their body and head) very effectively which can be caused due to abnormal eyebrow, eyelash or facial hair growth.

How does the Careprost serum work?

The Careprost bimatoprost 0.03 percent is very effective for regenerating damaged eyelashes, eyebrows or any other hair on the body. It contains the synthetic equivalent of prostaglandin which are lipid compounds that repair the structure of the hair. These hormone-like substances are created out of a chemical reaction inside a body that has experienced tissue damage. These lipids then heal the injury by stopping the formation of blood clots, blood flow, and inflammation.

How to use the drops/serum?

If you want to get proper results, you will need to continuously use the Careprost eyelash serum for about 6 to 12 weeks. If you use these drops once every day you will be able to double your original lash size. If you stop using the Careprost product, your eyelashes may return to their natural condition in about 2 or 3 months.