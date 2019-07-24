Eyelash serum to enhance your beauty

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every girl desires those beautiful full and flattery eyelashes which instantly awakens the glow on the face and adds to your beauty. The big and beautiful lashes are just like mini-eye lifters which widen the eyes and makes them look fresher. Many women depend on mascara to enhance their eyelashes, but are they sufficient enough? Well, the mascara is just a temporary solution and long-term solutions to get those beautiful lashes and can be obtained from an eyelash growth serum.

The eyelash serum has been recently launched as a new product in the cosmetic industry, which promises to give you beautiful and fuller eyelashes, which a girl always longs for. The Okdermo eyelash serum is dermatologically tested and gives clinically proven results.

The OKDERMO eyelash serum works great on all skin types and works like magic. If you are using the eyelash serum for the first time, you should give it some time and with patience, you will surely see amazing results. The serums are hypoallergic and will never irritate your skin or eyes. However, one should be cautious of spilling the liquid to other parts of the face, as it may trigger an episode of unwanted hair growth.

Do the eyelash serums work?

The serum is FDA approved and enhances the growth of the eyelashes and also aids in the better health of the lash hairs. It makes them fuller, healthier and resistant to breakage.

How long does it take to actually see the results of the eyelash serum?

OKDERMO is one of the best eyelash serums on the market and if you apply it diligently daily it will show positive results. It is not magic to show results in a few days instantly, but it will surely show effects within a month of application.

Some useful tips for application of the eyelash

Look for the peptides based eyelash serum, if your eyelashes are damaged

The eyelashes are like the hair which are made of almost 90% proteins. The amino forms the building blocks of the proteins and helps to nourish and repair the damage. The serum is infused with peptides which strengthen, nourishes and conditions the eyelashes.

Collagen hair serum benefits the eyelash growth

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the human body. The eyelash serum by ORKDERMO has this amazing collagen as the active ingredient which adds up to twelve times more volume and shines to your lashes.

The eyelash serum helps to restore the moisture which the mascaras take away

The moisture is a key element for all healthy lashes. Just like skin gets dry, damaged and wrinkled without, moisture, so does the eyelashes. The mascara sometimes is the main culprit behind the loss of moisture. It dries and weakens the eyelashes, the eyelashes serum is enriched with a rich moisturizer, and it is gluten-free, it will enhance your eyelashes gently without damage. In fact, its powerful ingredients reverse the damage done by the mascaras.

For eyelashes to grow with the help of the serum, it needs to affect the hair growth cycle- only scientifically approved and proven serums can give the desired results.

Like any other hair on the scalp, the eyelashes follow a specific pattern of hair growth. The three phases of the eyelashes growth are the first active stage called anagen, the second stage is the transitional stage called catagen and the third stage is the resting stage known as telogen. The anagen stage is where the eyelashes grow constantly and this phase lasts for 4 to 6 weeks. The catagen stage has the eyelashes falling off or shrinking and lasts for two to three weeks. The last part of the hair cycle lasts for around 100 days before the last lash naturally falls out.

The serum is to be used daily before bedtime for effective results. It may take months to show the full effects but it’s worth the patience.

If you use the eyelash serum for enhancement of your lashes, ensure that they are applied carefully

The instructions to apply the serum is mentioned on the product itself which need to be read carefully and then applied. The glands near the opening of the eyes are quite essential for the tear functioning of the eyes. Hence, the product, if it gets inside the eyes, may damage the stye or causes eye infections. The easiest and simplest way to apply the eyelash serum is to apply the applicator and start application on the inner corner of the lashes and then move outward. The same hand should be preferably used for application on the lashes for one eye.