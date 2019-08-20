Is Colombia Safe For Travelers

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Is it safe to travel to Colombia? This is a question many people are asking and the good news is that the answer is yes. It is absolutely safe to travel in Colombia! If you have done any travel in South America, you’ll know that Colombia has previously been reserved for the more hardcore travelers and backpacker.

However, what Colombia needs is more people like you. People who are prepared to travel to the country and share the amazing experiences they have had. It is no secret that there are certain precautions that one must take when traveling in Latin America, which apply to everyone. Not just Europeans or others who live outside of the continent.

Colombians, in‌ ‌general, are intelligent people and are very streetwise. If you come from another culture where crime and adversity are unheard of, then you’ll need to know the basics of travel safety in Latin America.

You may or may not have heard of the term No dar Papaya! In Colombian Spanish, which translates to ‘Don’t give papaya! In English, basically, it means, don’t be flashy! Here are some tips that are quite obvious but not to be overlooked:

– Being wary of drinks or cigarettes offered by strangers

– Not taking an unregulated taxi

– Avoid drug tourism

– Don’t sleep with strangers

– Remember not to leave drinks lying around in bars

– Remember not to leave drinks lying around in bars

THE BEST TIME TO TRAVEL TO COLOMBIA

There is a reason that Colombia tourism is growing by 12-15% per year compared to the world average which is growing at about 4% per year.

Depending on your reason for travel in Colombia, then there isn’t really a perfect time to go.

People don’t only just travel to Colombia for leisure and tourism, but also for investment opportunities and many other reasons.

If the weather is a deciding factor on when you travel, you’ll find that there are various micro-climates inside of Colombia.

Also, it depends on where you are in the country. Because the weather varies a lot. If you’re traveling to Medellin, for‌ ‌example, you can enjoy a spring-like climate all year round.

Asking the question, is it safe to travel in Colombia to different people will reveal different answers. Colombia, in‌ ‌general, has an understanding that the value of the life of its citizens and of its tourists are important. For that reason, you truly feel important as a tourist when you arrive in Colombia.

Needless to say that travel stories of robberies, and petty crimes, do travel a million miles further than any stories of good or random acts of kindness.

That is a shame, but as we all know, we live in a word where acts of kindness and good deeds are generally uncelebrated.

So, is it safe to travel to Colombia? The answer yet again is yes, and if you still have doubts you can always check out some of the in-depth travel guides that can be found online to read more about more personal accounts of people traveling in Colombia.