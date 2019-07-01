On a Power Trip: Next Generation of Power Harrows

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Harrows are not a new concept, even if power harrows of today can be some pretty high-tech pieces of gear! Instead, harrows have been around for hundreds of years, dating back to as far as the Northern Wei Dynasty – and even before then.

Harrows were first written about in Chinese agricultural text. They were simple tools that farmers and agricultural workers would use to break up soil chunks, suppress pests and diseases, and get rid of weeds. Variations of harrows were even shown in an 11th-century tapestry, and they were commonplace in Europe during the Middle Ages.

That generation of harrows has been and gone, with traces of it now available in agricultural museums and old literature – but that's all. The new generation is here, and that's in the form of power harrows.

Power harrows are the modern farmer’s best friend, slowly replacing the dog in that role! They work gently to break up the soil, getting it ready for sowing next season’s crops. Power harrows of today are far less labor-intensive, taking less time to achieve more thanks to being hauled behind a big, powerful tractor.

However, it’s not that easy to choose the best power harrow for your needs. Your tractor has to work in harmony with the harrow, and some are better suited to larger or smaller tractors. If you have a large farm and an even larger need for power, then you have to filter through all the smaller models to find the one you need.

Fortunately, there are options galore, especially from Italian manufacturer Celli. Below, you’ll find some of the best power harrows on the market that are all about power.

Fixed Power Harrows

Fixed power harrows are standard harrows you haul behind your tractor. They tuck in neatly and don’t fold up. They are an ideal option for many farmers, with some models all about giving you the power to do the job properly. Two fixed power harrows, in particular, stand out from the crowd; Maxi and Energy.

Maxi is a fixed power harrow that Celli calls its flagship. You can use it with tractors up to 250 HP, and it has a welded sheet model box frame to make it rugged for peace of mind. Maxi boasts extraordinary power, as all farmers require, but it has a whole host of other features to appeal as well. This model works in rocky soil and allows you to cultivate around trees in orchards and vineyards. It also works quickly to prepare large fields and seedbeds.

Maxi is also the epitome of innovation and improvement in the Celli range. It has exceptional wear resistance, a bottom stone protector, and substantial transmission parts. The 2-speed gearbox can also handle up to 1,000 RPM. When it comes to power, it’s clear to see Maxi from Celli is one of the best power harrows for sale.

However, Energy is not far behind. Energy is suitable for tractors up to 200 HP, working comfortably between 190 HP and 200 HP. It will cultivate sticky, rocky, and heavy soil, and prepares seedbeds and vast fields with minimal effort. This model also combats the common problem of soil compaction, something that many farmers can battle with.

It comes with a 2-speed gearbox, removable safety guards, and counterplates with tine locking. Everything about this power harrow has your tight schedule in mind.

Folding Power Harrows

There are around 3.2 million farmers in the United States, and not all of them are going to find what they are looking for in fixed power harrows. Many will, but others may be looking in the direction of folding power harrows as well.

At first glance, the two don’t look much different. You pull them both around your fields behind a tractor, and they make quick work of producing perfect soil for sowing. But if you want power, and lots of it, folding power harrows can be the answer.

There are many makes and models of folding harrows for sale that stand out from the crowd, but Celli has its foot in the door of 70 countries. It’s a brand people know, and that’s why Energy P and Maxi P are two folding harrows by which many farmers swear.

Energy P is ideal for tractors with over 190 HP. They are in their happy place in challenging, sticky, rocky soil, and can get the perfect degree of soil finishing for your needs. They pack a punch with power as well. They prepare large fields quickly and are durable in some of the most challenging farm conditions.

Maxi P, on the other hand, is the crème de la crème of folding harrows. You can use it with tractors up to 450 HP, and it will power through rocky, sticky, and heavy soil as if it were nothing at all. If you were on a power trip to get more done in a shorter timeframe, Maxi P would be a valid option.

Conclusion

The market is full of different power harrows to suit all different farmers. Whether you have tricky terrain, dense dirt, or something in between; you’re sure to find what you’re looking for from one of the many leading farm implement suppliers. However, as you can see above, you also can’t go wrong with Celli. If all this talk of power harrows has you realizing you need one for yourself, then it might be time to go shopping!