The Only Alcohol That Leads to Better Moves in the Bedroom Is…

Whoever said drunk sexy-time isn’t the best lied. Okay, not really… but there are some false truths to that! While doing it a drunken mess may not be the best, taking a few sips before getting it on can definitely do your body right.

I can’t front, whenever I take a few sips, there’s a warm feeling that comes over me, putting me in a certain mood. I used to think that it was just me, but new research shows that alcohol can put you a sexy mood. Not all alcohol though. According to science, this type of alcohol can work wonders in the bedroom for both men and women.

THIS can turn your sexual drive into overdrive

Wine Time

According to research, drinking two glasses of red wine a day can turn your sex drive into overdrive. Quercetin, a compound found in red wine, blocks the UGT2B17 enzyme, which is used by the male anatomy to flush out testosterone.