The Only Alcohol That Leads to Better Moves in the Bedroom Is…

Bottoms up!
Whoever said drunk sexy-time isn’t the best lied. Okay, not really… but there are some false truths to that! While doing it a drunken mess may not be the best, taking a few sips before getting it on can definitely do your body right.
I can’t front, whenever I take a few sips, there’s a warm feeling that comes over me, putting me in a certain mood. I used to think that it was just me, but new research shows that alcohol can put you a sexy mood. Not all alcohol though. According to science, this type of alcohol can work wonders in the bedroom for both men and women.
THIS can turn your sexual drive into overdrive
Wine Time
According to research, drinking two glasses of red wine a day can turn your sex drive into overdrive. Quercetin, a compound found in red wine, blocks the UGT2B17 enzyme, which is used by the male anatomy to flush out testosterone.
Men and Wine
Research shows that men who drink two glasses of red a day have a higher testosterone level than men who don’t drink red wine. Higher levels of testosterone lead to stronger desires to have sex. So, once Quercetin is ingested by a male, it’s time to get kinky.
Women and Wine
As for women, drinking red wine heightens the blood flow to their erogenous zones. Once that happens, she’s super aroused and ready to get it on. This doesn’t mean that the more wine you drink the more intense your sexual appetite will become. Limit your intake to two glasses a day. That is all.
Wines for Men
According to research, men get aroused by wines with lavender, vanilla, caramel, butter, orange, baking spice, and licorice aromas. The Rioja Gran Reserva and Côtes de Rhone are suggested to get him in the mood.
Wines for Women
Studies show that women are turned on by earthy, musky, woody, licorice-y, and cherry aromas. Toscana wines and Zinfandel are suggested for the ladies.
Original by Ashlee Miller