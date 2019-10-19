One-Night Stand Etiquette: Who Should Cover Birth Control?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The indie rom-com “The Pill” is about the day after a one-night stand that the man fears will result in a pregnancy; hilarity and the pursuit of emergency contraception ensue.

It’s a little bit of “Run Lola Run” meets “Knocked Up,” but without the dialogue that you’d picture a Katherine Heigl character saying. And it brings up a few really important questions about responsibility and a fertilized ovum. Check out the clip below, which shows us the, well, WRONG way to go about contraception usage during a one-night stand (spoiler alert: not using any!). Read more …

Original by: