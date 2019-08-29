Optimizing For Voice Search As Digital Marketers

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Digital marketing means more than just blog posts and social media, it also encompasses live streams, gamification, voice and end-user interaction. Some businesses struggle to find how they can best utilize digital marketing like SEO to their advantage while still being true to their mission and values. The good news is that there are a plethora of strategies that can satisfy both the digital trends and your business needs. We reached out to Beyond Theory in Oklahoma City, and this is what we have to report.

The very first strategy that any company can use to get ahead in the digital marketing world is to trust an internet marketing firm with the job. Companies can easily get stuck in the trap of trying to add marketing to the responsibilities of a salesperson or an operations associate because it may save them some money upfront. What they don’t always realize is that SEO, online marketing strategies, and video production are skills.

While a salesperson might understand how to take a lead to cultivate interest, they more than likely do not understand how best to utilize SEO on the company website, blog and across social media platforms while keeping to the right messaging. An operations associate will know how to plan out a company strategy to stay on target, but they will not know the ins and outs of the peak days and hours for traffic on twitter in order to plan out the digital advertising. Trust a marketing professional to research, plan and execute any successful digital marketing campaign.

Next, make sure one flavor of trending digital marketing is chosen and makes sense for the industry and business. For example, it probably doesn’t make sense for a financial firm to invest heavily in live streaming videos, no matter how fun it might seem, but it does make sense to focus SEO content on voice searches to account for the rise in tools such as Siri and Alexa. The trend towards more conversational searches using voice, as opposed to the traditional typing of keywords, requires changes in the strategy for online marketing. Additionally, it would not make sense for a marketing company with a video production department to invest in virtual reality when they are in the best position to leverage their internal video production team to create unique digital marketing content.

Finally, companies need to keep up with the trends of social and online marketing platforms. Even the most well-done video production or virtual reality platform will not be successful if it is only advertised on MySpace. There are always the major online platforms that everyone has heard of, however, the price tags to run digital advertising on those sites are hefty. There are also more niche places that a business can focus their digital marketing presence to increase visibility with target audiences that tend to be brushed off.

Online marketing, SEO and digital advertising is not one size fit all, but all companies can utilize marketing professionals to create a plan that best suits the company vision and digital goals. If you need any assistance in finding the right one, Siri and Alexa are at your service.