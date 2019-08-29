7 Facts About Lube That Can Kick Up Even An Already-Hot Sex Life

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the same vein as masturbation, lubricant is one aspect of sexual health that should never be a source of embarrassment. Whether you’re a little dry down there or moist as a wet sponge, lube has the capacity to change your sex game forever. Resident expert Dr. Emily Morse, sexologist and host of the Sex With Emily podcast, tells you everything you need to know about the pleasure tool, which packs a punch in one dollop.

1. Silicone-based lubes feel like silk.

Crave a supersoft formula for your lady bits? One word: silicone.”Silicone-based lubricants are very popular, largely because they are longer-lasting and require fewer reapplications once things get hot and heavy, in addition to their velvety, silky feel,” Morse says. “Plus, they are often hypoallergenic, making them ideal for people with sensitive skin or allergies.”

2. Water-based lubes are highly popular.

Morse says water-based lubricants are the most commonly used, and are considered to be the optimal choice all-around.

“They are safe to use with all sex toys and latex condoms, and are totally body safe,” she says. “In fact, some water-based lubricants can actually soothe and moisturize your skin as you use them, as long as they are glycerin-free.”

They may not last as long as silicone-based lubricants, she says, but they’re much easier to clean up and remove when things get sloppy. “If your water-based lube starts to feel a little tacky mid-action, a tiny bit of water or saliva can bring back the slippery goodness and keep things going,” she says. “I’m a big fan of SKYN’s Natural Feel lubricant, which features a blend of Aloe Vera and vitamin E to supplement the body’s natural lubrication.”

3. Oil-based lubes are an all-natural option.

Some oil-based lubricants are SO safe and natural (coconut oil and olive oil, to name a couple), you can even ingest them.

“Some people may prefer to keep things 100-percent natural, opting for an oil-based lubricant,” Morse says. “However, I would stay away from using Vaseline, baby oil, or your average body lotion for penetrative intercourse, as the ingredients might cause irritation to sensitive lady parts. [Also] while it might be convenient to reach for a nearby jar of coconut oil — which you’re already using for everything else — in the heat of the moment, keep in mind that oil-based lubes will absolutely destroy sex toys, not to mention the damage they will do to your sheets.”

Read more at Pop Sugar…

Original by Pop Sugar