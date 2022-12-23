6 Outfit Matching Rules to look like a Fashion Model

Looking great and feeling confident are two of the best aspects of being fashion-forward. Whether you’re walking down the runway or just trying to show off your style, there are some outfit-matching rules you can follow to look like a fashion model. These are some easy tips on how to match clothing, shoes, and accessories for a stylish look.

1. What to Wear

When it comes to mastering the art of dressing like a fashion model, there are a few key rules you should abide by. First and foremost is to always choose clothing that flatters your body type. A-lines, empire waists and sheathe dresses are universally flattering and look great on everyone—no matter if you’re petite, plus-size, or somewhere in between.

If you’d like to create an elongated, figure-hugging silhouette, try picking clothing styles that hug your curves but don’t cling too tightly – this will create a slimming effect while still allowing your natural curves to shine. Stick with monochromatic ensembles (think head-to-toe whites or blues), as this look not only creates a flattering effect on the body but also gives off a sleek and sophisticated vibe. Try visiting Harrolds Australia for some great clothes pieces.

Accentuating one’s figure can be achieved through the choice of neutral accessories too – for example, thin belts worn over lightweight cardigans bring attention to waistlines, thereby creating definition in an otherwise formless silhouette. Accessories such as pashminas can also help you dress up or down any outfit for any occasion and are perfect for adding another dimension of sophistication when coordinating your outfits.

2. Color Coordination

Color coordination plays a major role in dressing like a fashion model. Choosing the right combination of colors can really make any outfit stand out. The key is to choose two or three main colors and combine them with smaller accents of other shades that complement each other, like yellow and blue or brown and pink.

You can create contrast between light and dark shades, such as black and white, or add texture by pairing soft hues with brighter ones. For example, if you’re wearing a light gray shirt, try adding a pair of black pants and an olive green scarf to complete the look.

3. Accessories

Accessories are often the finishing touches that can either make or break your outfit. When styling for a photo shoot, the focus should be on quality and proportion to ensure that accessories don’t overwhelm an otherwise clean and polished look. Consider starting with these ideas:

jewelry: Invest in timeless pieces such as a quality necklace, earrings, bracelet, or ring that won’t overpower or distract from the outfit. Add subtle details such as mix & match rings, stacking bracelets and thin layers of necklaces in differing lengths to add depth without over-accessorizing.

shoes: Stick to neutral colors such as black or nude when selecting footwear for a photo shoot; think about comfort as well as visual appeal when selecting shoes for your shoot outfit. Try both flats and heels depending on your outfit look.

headband/scarf/hat: This accessory is ultimately dependent upon the intended outcome of the shoot but should coordinate with the colors of your selected wardrobe pieces. Opt for thin accents rather than bold colors that would draw attention away from your face; this is all about enhancing the overall look not overwhelming it!

bags/purses Find something that speaks to you – something versatile but chic like a quilted bag, saddlebag, or hobo style purse; you can even opt for no bag at all if you’re planning an editorial look!

Footwear can be one of the most important pieces of any outfit and can make or break a look. When it comes to creating a great look like those seen in fashion magazines, you want your footwear to be fashionable yet tasteful. Here are some guidelines to help you choose the right shoes when creating an enviable runway-worthy ensemble:

Stick with neutral colors that would fit with most of your wardrobe. Neutral colors such as black, brown, beige, and white are easy to incorporate into any outfit and won’t distract from the main piece of what you’re wearing.

Look for statement pieces in bold colors and daring cuts that will add interest to your overall look. These unique shoes often become conversation starters, so feel free to choose more vibrant hues like red or green if it suits your personality.

Don’t forget about details! Metallic accents on heels or toe caps can give an ordinary shoe style a modern twist. Ornaments such as gems, ribbons, bows, or textures on straps or soles add statement interest without taking away from the outfit as a whole.

Finally, balance functionality with trendiness; stylish pumps may not always be ideal for everyday activities but they’re perfect for special occasions. Likewise opt for shoes that have durability and comfort over ones that will only last through one wear – you’ll thank yourself later!

5. Hairstyle

When trying to look like a fashion model, your hairstyle is an integral part of completing the look. You want to make sure that your hair is clean and in place, not just thrown together. If you have naturally curly hair, consider a wash-n-go routine with curl-defining products that provide extra bounce and texture. If you’re looking for added volume, sleek up-dos or high buns might be more appropriate.

Alternatively, if your hair is straight or fine try blow-drying tousled waves and scrunching in cream or spray for extra body and movement. Accessorize with simple beaded headbands for a soft romantic vibe, or go all out with dramatic updos decorated with colorful feathers or barrettes for pure impact. These styles will help you look like the models on the catwalk – all you need now are the clothes to match!

6. Makeup

When it comes to makeup, the most important thing is to use it in a way that enhances your natural look. You don’t have to be overly creative with your makeup choices; instead, keep them minimal and choose shades that are similar to your own skin tone. Avoid bright colors or dramatic looks as they can look too harsh or artificial. Try out different products to determine what works best for you — for example, some facial powders might work better than foundation during the summer months, when the humidity has you sweating more than usual.

Conclusion

Whether you want to model or just look like a fashionable person, following some basic outfit-matching rules can help. When it comes to fashion, the key is to mix and match different pieces in complementary colors and styles. This will help you create an overall cohesive look that is both stylish and unique. Practice looking at yourself in various lights and try different combinations until you find what looks best on you. Stay confident and enjoy wearing your favorite outfits!