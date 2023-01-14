How to Pack for Your First Visit to France?

Are you looking forward to your trip to France, watching fashion shows, eating authentic croissants, and sipping coffee while admiring the Eiffel Tower? France is a dream destination with its diverse landscape, but only if you come prepared. What does this mean? It means packing for the season you are visiting France and wearing clothes that don’t make you look touristy.

Sure, people will figure out you are a tourist in France, but if you dress more like the French, it will make the visit even more special. So, for example, if Emily in Paris advises you on how to dress for a trip to France, don’t. French people don’t like this color in their dresses, though Emily looked stunning, and it is not the right way to dress up in France.

So, what is it? The following article will explain. It will go over the best outfits to pack for your France vacation to ensure you look your best self.

Pack lots of black color clothes

Yes, when in France, wear lots of black, as French people adore this color. It looks sexy on everyone and will help you blend in. Imagine an outfit in the winter: a long black skirt is worn over black tights, a black sweater with a colored scarf, and black boots. How cool does this outfit sound? Buy everything from French clothing by Blue Illusion to ensure your skirt, jeans, or sweater is perfect.

Another black outfit idea is to wear black jeans with a white shirt, a black turtleneck and sweater, a hat, and black boots. Use a black overcoat to complete the look and enjoy the chilly nights.

Pack scarfs

Traveling to Paris during the winter months? Then make sure you always have a scarf with you. Every woman you will come across will be wearing a scarf, either on their neck or tied to their purse, but they don’t go out without one. So, carry scarves in multiple colors and materials to match your OOTD and enjoy the winters.

Pack high-heeled shoes

French women love wearing high-heeled shoes or boots, so pack your best-heeled shoes or boots. Unfortunately, they don’t wear sports or running shoes, which are prevalent in most countries. European sports shoes are a bit different, so if you want comfort, it is best to buy sports shoes from there.

Pack minimal makeup

Unless you are going for a shoot or wedding, pack minimal makeup. You will see that most women there have minimal makeup on and even keep their hair natural. Also, why waste time doing layers of makeup when such beautiful landmarks are waiting to be explored?

Pack your big shades

Another essential accessory other than the scarf French women swears by is big shades. It is logical, too, as a big shade keeps your eyes safe from the sun’s rays while enhancing the look of a simple outfit from okay to chic.

Blue denim, a white tee, an overcoat, and black shades with minimal makeup and open hair look extremely comfortable for exploring French and look cool.

Pack statement outerwear pieces

Layer up your clothes in France in style with trench coats, fitted blazers, faux fur, and suede numbers. A fitted blazer looks elegant whether you’re going to a meeting or having brunch with close friends.

Pack dresses

Dresses look chic on all women, and you can always pair them with stockings if you aren’t comfortable with bare legs. In addition, packing dresses take up less space, so it’s a win-win situation in terms of luggage and fashion.

Pack minimalist jewelry

Pack minimalist jewelry like a silver bracelet, gold rings, or a half-moon pendant. Hoop earrings can give any outfit you wear a nice look. So, pack your favorite lightweight accessories and leave the bulky ones at your home.

Pack tops

If going in the summer, pack oversized tees or tanks to enjoy the beaches. Also, pack blouses and off-shoulder tops for exploring the streets to look chic and stay cool in the scorching heat.

Pack a raincoat

Regardless of the season you visit France in, bring a Parisian raincoat with you because rain can fall at any time. So, pack a stylish raincoat to complement your look.

What should you not bring to France?

Sneakers

Everyone knows that sneakers are comfortable. But in France, no one wears sneakers, young people wear sports shoes, but they are pretty different from the American version. So, if you want to blend in, avoid sneakers. For comfort on your walk, buy shoes there or pack your mules or comfy sandals.

Heels

Say goodbye to high heels or stilettos for your France trip. It will make it uncomfortable to walk in and enjoy the beautiful city of Paris or Lille. Instead, go with sandals with low heels or boots with low heels. The last one is a popular choice with women all over France.

Workout or baggy clothes

Unless you plan to work out during your trip, do not pack workout clothes, like jogging bottoms or baggy sweaters. It is a no-no whether you want to go shopping for yogurt or explore the streets. It not only screams “tourist,” but you will get a lot of stares too. Frequent dressers enjoy dressing up even when running errands, and that too without wearing multiple layers of makeup or clothing. They keep it simple but chic, and so should you.

Sparkling outfits

If you love sparkly outfits, pack them as they are part of your personality. But if you are packing it because of TV inspiration or thinking French people love sparkly things, you are wrong. Colorful or sparkly clothing is frowned upon by French women. So, unless you usually wear them, don’t pack them.

Are you excited to pack all these? France is a country of fashion, and Paris is known for its numerous fashion shows. So, wear your best clothes, but do keep in mind what the locals prefer to show your respect for their tradition and culture. To round out this article, pack your black low-heeled boots to go with most outfits because tennis shoes are frowned upon. Follow your style, but twist it according to what’s appropriate in France.