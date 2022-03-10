How to Tell Good From Bad Quality Travel Luggage-When Shopping Online

Shopping online is considered easy and is. However, you should also know that when you are shopping for something for the first time, you will need to make some research. You will need to look for different platforms that sell the specific product. Afterward, you will need to check the prices that they all offer and also their reviews. This is all time taking, so you have to be ready for it.

Similarly, if you are planning to go on a vacation, you need luggage bags to keep your things while traveling. So when you are looking for luggage bags, you will need to be very careful. You never know if the seller is offering good quality material or not.

But if you are not a user of whether you should buy a specific bag or not, do check all these factors. They will help you out in getting the right luggage bag for you.

1. Get the bag for the right occasion

If you search the words luggage bags on the web, you will get multiple websites and sellers. All of them claim to provide you with the best quality. However, after watching all those amazing pictures, do not forget what you are looking for. If you are going on your honeymoon, you will need different sizes.

Similarly, if you are planning a long vacation, you will also need a bigger bag. It should be enough to hold all the things that you need. Along with this, you will also need a smaller bag to keep the things that you would need more. Or you can keep your toiletries and scarves (for colder regions) in it.

However, if you are going on a short vacation or on a business trip, you won’t need a bigger size. It should be enough to keep the number of dresses that you need. If you are going for a 3 days trip and you need 3 dresses, it should hold it. A 23 to 24 inches size would suffice.

2. Make sure that you will get after-sale services

You need to check the authenticity of the seller. And how will you do that? By checking whether they are offering after-sale service or not. Some sellers will offer a return and exchange policy. If the size is not up to your liking or you do not like the material, you can return it.

However, if you do not like the bag or its material and you are unable to return it, it would be a waste. This is the result of bad customer service. Therefore, before confirming your order, you need to check whether they offer customer service or not.

In addition to this, you can also check the fact that how long the company has been in the business. This will help you analyze their performance. If they have been in business for a long time, it means that they are offering better conditions.

3. Check the reviews

Customer reviews will tell you about the quality of the seller. You will find various sellers and shopping platforms on the web. However, you might also experience someone who has blocked reviews. They will have thousands of followers and likes. However, when you see the comments on their posts or likes, they would be in limited numbers. Similarly, they also won’t have open reviews.

In addition to all this, you can also check the fact that how long they have been in business. If everything goes against them, it means that they are not trustworthy. So do not fall for the number of likes and followers.

Instead, do check the number of reviews that they have. If the reviews are more and above 4 stars, it means that the seller is authentic.

4. Check the guarantee

Another thing that you need to check is whether the seller is offering a guarantee or not. If the seller is offering a year or 2-year guarantee, it means that they have trust in their products. Only the person who has complete trust in their products can offer a valid guarantee. Otherwise, they will tell you beforehand.

In addition to this, people who need to travel overseas will get through rough terrains. Travel is not always smooth. Therefore, they need bags that can withstand some pressure. This is the fact that travelers know. And not only travelers but designers and manufacturers also know about this.

That is why they will offer a guarantee. So in case, there is some problem with the tires or handle or anything like that, they might offer you an exchange. So do buy from a trusted seller. It would be better if you could buy from the official website.

5. Check the manufacturer

Another important thing that can be of help to you is the information about the manufacturer. The best solution is to know the official seller and the website. If you can get the official store, you should prefer that. They will provide after-sale services and also customer service. Thus, there won’t be a risk of failure and fraud.

In addition to this, you should also check for the country of manufacturing. If you find a trustworthy local company, it would be better. Otherwise, you can also find a renowned company even if it is international. But of course, you will need to check for the price too. If you are buying directly from renowned brands then the price will be higher.

You will find a lot of bags with a “made in China” tag. However, if they are guided by an Italian designer and made and manufactured in China then it could be a good thing. Not all “made in China” things are bad.