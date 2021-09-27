How to Properly Pack Items for International Shipping – 2021 Guide

Living in this digitalized world comes with plenty of benefits, and it goes without saying that the Internet is one of the most crucial reasons for that. Not being online today means that you are present, as there is always something going on in the world, and, in most cases, some new info is announced online. But let’s leave that aside for a moment and focus more on the advantages. Namely, one of the main perks is that no matter where you are and no matter what time it is, you can always find everything you want and need online.

The benefits of online stores

All of this is even more emphasized for companies, as running a business today is much easier than it was just a decade ago. Online stores are nothing new, yet people are somehow still wondering how it’s possible to order something from China, for example, and find that item just a couple of days later in front of your doors. The answer to this is simple, and shipping some items is actually pretty easy, but there is something else that troubles many, and yes, that’s how to pack items for international shipping properly.

Do your research in time

Every country has different rules and regulations when it comes to what can come in the country, and after that, there are always different rules about how some item needs to be packed. That is why doing some research before shipping something overseas is a must, as it is the only way to be sure that the package will come to the right place. If we made it look too serious or difficult, don’t worry, as we will also provide a solution, so if you want to find out more about how to properly pack items for international shipping, just keep reading.

Think about insurance

One of the most important things we need to consider when we are packing items for international shipping is insurance. These items are crossing a huge way, and because of that, they need to pass several controls and inspections. Although these controls exist because of the safety, there is always the possibility that some of the items will get lost or damaged during shipping, and the only way to protect them and yourself is to get the insurance policy. By purchasing the insurance policy, you will get compensation if something unexpected happens, so you can be much calmer during the shipping.

International shipping companies usually offer great insurance plans, and it is always a good idea to consult them and find the best one. If they do not have the plan that suits your needs, there is always an option to consult the insurance company and purchase a separate policy. Purchasing the insurance policy is even more important when it comes to some items of great value because it is crucial to ensure that they will get to the final destination without damages.

Void fill fragile goods

This is one of the most often questions, as shipping fragile goods somehow always causes stress. Now, to avoid stressing out, the best thing is to use certain items as a void fill. Depending on whether you are shipping bottles and bulky items in general or perfumes, there are different void fills that you can use. Void fill is designed in such a way to protect items during shipping, and paper is one of the most used materials for this, as piles of paper can create the ideal cushion. Of course, there is always a bubble wrap, which sole purpose is to protect items from damage during transit.

Check the weight and size

No matter what we want to send overseas, we need to check the total weight of it to make sure that we take the box or crate that can handle it. It is the only way to make sure that the items we are sending to someone will get there undamaged, no matter how long the trip is. Of course, we need to check the size too because sometimes large goods can be much lighter than the small ones, but they cannot fit the box. If goods are too big or too heavy for the crate we want to use, it is most likely that it cannot protect them enough to ensure a safe trip. Luckily, there are many packaging options, from boxes for small and light items to the ones for heavy and big ones, and all we need to do is choose the right one for the goods we want to send.

Write down an inventory

One of the most important things, when we decide to send something overseas, is to make sure that we have the complete inventory and exactly know what we packed. Making a list is crucial because many reasons, and one of them is certainly to be sure that everything is shipped correctly by a simple check of the list. Sometimes this task can be pretty challenging because it needs to be detailed, but luckily, we can get help from our international shipping company. Keep in mind that it is necessary to have a receipt or invoice for each item that is less than six months old, to prove that it is not stolen and avoid extra inspections and controls. When it comes to electronics, make sure to provide all the necessary information such as serial number, size, and model to avoid any possible problems during the shipping.

The bottom line

After reading everything mentioned above, you should now have all the necessary info on how to pack items for international shipping properly. After all, depending on how valuable the package is, you should at least consider taking an insurance policy, just in case it gets damaged or lost. It may add to the overall cost, but doing so will mean that you will not have to worry about whether a certain item will get to the desired place. Now, only one thing remains, and that’s to get the right packaging material. Yes, it may sound like an easy thing, but you want the best quality, and to get that, check this site.