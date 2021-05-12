Package Disappeared: What to Do Now?

In most cases when you order something online, they send it out and the packages arrive as indicated. However, out of some packages ordered from the Internet, unfortunately, some never arrive, or much too late, at the destination.

This is usually very annoying for the customer. The customer can complain to the post office about a missing package, but what’s the process? Where do you go from contacting the post office? When should you contact them? Perhaps the package is stuck in traffic, but on its way to the destination.

Here are some of the things that you should know when your packaged doesn’t arrive on time.

Tracking the parcel

Before a package really disappears, it is advisable to track it. By tracking the package, the likelihood that it really will remain missing forever decreases. In order to be able to monitor the progress of the shipment, the tracking number on the posting receipt must be known. This number can then be entered on the site you order and most of the larger sites such as AliExpress or Amazon provide the ability to track your package.

This website will allow you to track you package no matter where you’ve purchased it. Now the history of the shipment can be fully monitored and you have an overview in case the package really disappears. Why is this important?

Well, if you are to contact the store, or the post office, you can tell them when you noticed the package disappearing so that will have more information to work with, if they cannot locate it immediately. However, they should always tell you the status of your shipment, but it is better if you kept an eye on it as well.

The package has not arrived for a week

Not always when a package disappears, it must be an error at the post office. If the package has not arrived in a week for a delivery within Germany, it is not necessary to communicate with the post office immediately.

But to be on the safe side, you can contact the sender, if you have contact details. In this way, the data can be compared again, so that errors such as numerical errors or the like, can be excluded.

This is important to keep in mind because, just because your package is late, it doesn’t mean that it is lost. Give it a few days and don’t act immediately one day after your delivery date is marked. Usually, you will be given a window when the package arrives, but a couple of days earlier or later are also considered.

The package has still not arrived after two weeks

If all the data match and the parcel has still not arrived at the recipient’s within two weeks, an investigation request can be submitted to the post office. In order to fill out the form, most parcel service managers require you to visit the website where this is to be filled out. However, it should be noted that only the sender can place such an inquiry order. The recipient is denied this step.

The form can then be sent to the Post Office by the sender. To ensure that the post office is aware of the value of the package’s contents, a copy of the invoice or receipt should be enclosed. On no account should the original invoice or receipt be sent with the parcel, as this would leave no evidence in the event of a dispute.

If you do not receive a response from the post office within one to two months, you should ask again so as not to be forgotten. The two-week period is quite a long time and your package should have arrived by that time. Keep this In mind so that you can put matters in your own hands and react on time.

When is the parcel service liable and when is it not?

If the parcel has still not turned up after the follow-up request, compensation must be paid. Parcel delivery companies are liable for damages up to a certain amount. DHL, for example, is liable for damages up to a sum of 500 euros. For the parcel delivery company GLS, the limit is 750 euros. Thus, at least for most packages which disappear, the parcel delivery service is liable in the end. Parcels, on the other hand, are not insured at all by most parcel delivery companies, also because valuable items are rarely delivered in parcels.

If the parcel service refuses to take responsibility for the damage, the only thing that can be done in most cases is to file a complaint against unknown persons with the police. Fearing a loss of image, parcel delivery companies then react quickly and pay compensation.

Insure the parcel

Especially with valuable parcels, you should play it safe and insure the package. At DHL, for example, two types of insurance can be selected: the small insurance for an additional charge of 3.50 euros and a maximum damage limit of now 2500 euros or the larger insurance for an additional charge of 15 euros and a damage limit of 25000 euros.

The insurance is a small addition to your overall cost, yet it guarantees remuneration for the package that has been lost or damaged. This also depends on what you order online. If it is a smaller item something of a very low value, you don’t need to bother with insurance, but anything you consider valuable, you need to add this to your list of demands.

Conclusion

When the package is lost during the delivery, there are several ways of how you can approach it. If it is just a couple of days, you can contact the sender or the store in which you purchased the item. As more time passes, you should check with your post office. Of course, throughout this process, make sure you track your package.