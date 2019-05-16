Parcel services to Sri Lanka and India

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you looking for parcel services for countries such as India and Sri Lanka? Although there is a large number of companies you can turn to, it is a difficult task to select a reliable firm that will get the job done without you interfering.

International courier services such as Teeparam offer a wide range of choices for both individual and business needs. You need a courier which is always on time and that will transport your package safely to another location. That is why you need to hire professionals to get the job done for you. Check out the list of offers, but it doesn’t matter what you wish to send, everything will be taken care of. Some of the jobs include logistics, warehousing, cargo, transport and other related things.

The first-rate parcel services from the UK to Sri Lanka use to have dedicated business partners all over the world, including Sri Lanka, UK, Israel, Indonesia, Greece, etc, providing door-to-door collection and delivery services at their convenience. In addition to that, today, these courier companies also offer packing and moving solutions as well.

What items can’t you send to Sri Lanka?

Along with the basic restrictions applied by UPU (Universal Postal Union), there are some additional items which have been forbidden that you cannot ship to Sri Lanka. These are:

Weapons, arms, and ammunition

Explosives or chemically hazardous materials

Live animals, perishable goods and plants

Pills, medicine, and illegal psychotropic substances

Large sums and amounts of cash or cash equivalents are also restricted

Furs and animal skins

Items that can’t be replaced by a duplicate or replicated to provide the same value

Specific items restricted from being imported into Sri Lanka

Sending Parcel to India

The economic liberalization of 1991 opened the gateway for Indians to migrate abroad in large numbers for education, livelihood or for business-related purposes. Most of them regularly send their valuables to their near and dear ones living in India and they constantly look out for affordable and reliable means of sending them.

People of Indian origin wherever they may live, away from their home country always want to stay wedded to their tradition, culture and the much awaited joyous festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Baisakhi, Onam, and Rakhi, they send parcel to India, containing gift items, designer clothes or ornaments or other things.

It doesn’t matter where do you want to send your parcel in India, all the major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad as well as minor cities are covered. As the shipping from the UK to India turns very simple with these parcel services, you need to find the company which provides the best possible prices on the market.

