Penny Pax Biography

Penny Pax is an American pornographic actress and model.

Early Life

On 18th February, 1989, in Miami, Florida, USA, Kaila Katesh Freas was brought into this world. She’s of Irish and German descent. When she was little, her family used to move a lot. Part of her childhood, she lived in Hawaii, Sacramento, and Pacifica, California. When she was in third grade, she moved to New Zealand, and lived there for only nine months. After that, she lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for thirteen years. Pax attended both middle and high school with performing arts programs. She used to play soccer for her high school team, and also swam.

Penny Pax Career

Before she joined the adult film industry, Pax worked as a lifeguard for five years at different pools in South Florida, which include the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood. She joined a modeling website, where she posted a few pictures of herself, and soon after an agent for adult films spotted her. The agent asked her to do a boy/girl shoot, and that paved her path to the adult film industry, which she joined in November 2011. In 2013, Pax starred in The Submission of Emma Marx, the film that earned her several nominations in 2014.

Awards

Penny Pax earned numerous nominations so far. She won some awards including Xcritic Award in category Best Actress Feature (2014) for her role in The Submission of Emma Marx, XRCO in category Best Actress (2015) for her role in Wetwork, AVN in category Best Actress (2016) for her role in The Submission of Emma Marx: Boundaries, XBIZ in category Best Actress – All-Girl Release (2016) for her role in Lesbian Fashionistas and in category Best Actress (2016) for her role in The Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries. In 2018, she won XBIZ Award in category Best Actress – Feature Release for her role in The Submission of Emma Marx: Evolved.

Body Measurements

Penny Pax is 5 ft tall, and weighs 103 lb.